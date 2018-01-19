< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arizona House passes budget, Senate looks to resolve impasse addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-house-passes-budget-senate-looks-to-resolve-impasse" addthis:title="Arizona House passes budget, Senate looks to resolve impasse"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408968656.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408968656");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408968656-307785265"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408968656-307785265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press COOPER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 12:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 12:37PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408968656" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - The Arizona House approved most of an $11.8 billion state budget overnight, putting pressure on the deadlocked Senate to resolve an impasse that has stalled progress for days.</p> <p>The Senate was scheduled to meet Saturday as GOP leaders try to address the varied concerns of holdout Republicans or pick up support from Democrats.</p> <p>House Republicans approved the budget package in party-line votes during a marathon session that ended shortly before 5 a.m. They also added last-minute provisions that angered Democrats, including a new requirement for the attorney general to forward to the governor and legislative leaders any complaints about alleged political influence in schools.</p> <p>"This just seems like a way to threaten, harass teachers," said Democratic Rep. Kelli Butler, who said she worries teachers will face complaints just for wearing red following last year's "red for ed" protests for better wages and more school funding.</p> <p>The attorney general is already charged with investigating complaints about the misuse of school resources for politics. Butler says automatically forwarding those complaints to the Legislature and governor is worrisome.</p> <p>Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said on Twitter that the overnight changes would decimate her election services budget, "which is crucial for ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to keep our elections secure and fair." The budget directs her to use those dollars to administer next year's presidential primary.</p> <p>Hobbs is a Democrat elected last year after decades of Republican control of the office.</p> <p>Senate President Karen Fann remained optimistic for a breakthrough despite the GOP infighting that showed no signs of easing Friday night.</p> <p>"We are hoping that you all will be back promptly at 10, and by then maybe we can start voting on some budget bills if at all possible," Fann told lawmakers as she dismissed them Friday night.</p> <p>But at least three GOP senators remained opposed, and holdout Sen. Paul Boyer said no deal was in sight.</p> <p>The holdouts sparked anger among GOP House members that were caught on an open microphone during a closed evening caucus meeting. Reps. Ben Toma and Kelly Townsend threatened to retaliate against two GOP senators who do not support the budget, with Toma saying he would not hear bills by Boyer or Sen. Heather Carter in the next session. They also discussed an ethics inquiry.</p> <p>Carter and Boyer are demanding changes to laws that limit lawsuits by child sex assault victims. Carter also objects to the lack of funding for several of her key priorities that received broad support earlier but are not included in the final budget deal.</p> <p>Boyer has vowed not to vote for the budget until his child sex assault bill passes. He pushed back on the idea of an ethics inquiry pegged to his move to block the budget until his demands are met.</p> <p>"I think they need to re-read the code of ethics," Boyer said Friday. "If we're going to say there's something unethical about holding up a budget vote because of children who have been sexually assaulted and trying to expose child predators, then I have a different code of ethics than some of my colleagues over in the House."</p> <p>The most contentious part of the budget is a plan to cut $325 million in taxes to offset higher revenue the state anticipates from changes in federal law and from collecting more taxes on online sales.</p> <p>Democrats said the GOP plan sets up a fiscal cliff in the mid-2020s when the federal tax changes expire, but the corresponding state tax cuts do not. Around the same time, Proposition 123 - a 10-year year school-funding plan approved by voters - expires.</p> <p>"We are setting ourselves up for a fiscally irresponsible, fiscally dangerous situation," Democratic Rep. Randy Friese said.</p> <p>Republicans objected to calling the changes a tax cut, saying taxes would increase without the changes they advocate. Their plan would lower tax rates, eliminate a tax bracket and raise the standard deduction to lower all voters' taxable income.</p> <p>"No matter how many times it's said that this is a tax cut, doesn't make it so," said Rep. Ben Toma, a Republican who helped craft the plan. "This is an offset of what would otherwise be a tax increase."</p> <p>Democrats tried repeatedly to get their priorities added to the budget but were rebuffed in party-line votes. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtest of Phoenix Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. FD: One dead following house fire in Phoenix
By Chris Pena, FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 25 2019 04:43PM MST
Updated May 25 2019 04:51PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Phoenix near 3rd Street and Osborn that left one man dead.

Phoenix Fire says when they arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. The fire extended into a duplex next to the house and crews extended their hose lines from multiple fire trucks to put the fire out. Crews were sent by ladder to the roof to stop the fast-moving fire that spread into the attic of both homes. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.

Phoenix FD says that during the search and rescue of the house, they found a deceased individual who appears to be an adult male. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.</p><p>Phoenix FD says that during the search and rescue of the house, they found a deceased individual who appears to be an adult male.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pd-one-dead-two-injured-in-buckeye-crash" title="PD: Former Dep. Chief of Rio Verde Fire District dies in Buckeye crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Buckeye Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. PD: Former Dep. Chief of Rio Verde Fire District dies in Buckeye crash
Posted May 25 2019 10:12AM MST
Updated May 25 2019 04:35PM MST

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One person has died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Buckeye.

Buckeye Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Eric Merrill. Merill was a recently retired deputy chief of the Rio Verde Fire District. Buckeye PD says he retired just two weeks ago after 40 years of fire service. Merrill was with the Rio Verde FD for 15 years. He was with Rural Metro Fire prior to that.

Buckeye Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Palo Verde and Yuma roads. Two vehicles were involved with a total of three passengers. One person died, and two others were taken to a hospital, their conditions unknown. Two vehicles were involved with a total of three passengers. One person died, and two others were taken to a hospital, their conditions unknown. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/brush-fire-burns-near-homes-in-the-west-valley" title="Brush fire burns near homes in the West Valley; fire 30% contained" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Brush fire burns near homes in the West Valley; fire 30% contained
Posted May 24 2019 04:37PM MST
Updated May 25 2019 03:02PM MST

SURPRISE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A brush fire has burned an estimated 1,200 acres of land near 169th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is burning 14 miles northwest of Surprise, and there is a moderate rate of spread. More than 100 fire personnel are on the ground.

The Department of Forestry says firefighters worked overnight conducting back burn operations and it is now 30% contained. More than 100 fire personnel are on the ground.</p><p>The Department of Forestry says firefighters worked overnight conducting back burn operations and it is now 30% contained.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/agency-multiple-fatalities-in-wrong-way-wreck-in-arizona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20adot%20kingman%20crash%20052319_1558734980520.jpg_7311571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ adot kingman crash 052319_1558734980520.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DPS: Multiple fatalities in wrong-way crash on Arizona's Interstate 40</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-8-injured-in-6-vehicle-crash-near-7th-ave-and-baseline-in-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%206%20car%20crash_1558790438909.jpg_7313032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ 6 car crash_1558790438909.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: 1 dead, 8 injured following 3-vehicle crash near 7th Ave. and Baseline in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/booming-buckeye-figures-show-the-west-valley-city-was-the-fastest-growing-in-2018"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/9D9CD58472D24270844ED972D93AB07C_1558759387639_7313011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Home Construction 052419"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Booming Buckeye: Figures show the West Valley city was the fastest-growing in 2018</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/marshal-officers-kill-fugitive-outside-florida-mosque-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamid%20Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg_7312766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hamid Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marshal, officers kill fugitive outside Florida mosque</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = 