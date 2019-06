PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Humane Society deployed its disaster response team to the Woodbury Fire as it continues to grow.

AHS is assisting Gila County Animal Control with setting up an emergency shelter for animals at the Miami Intermediate School. They have a trailer full of supplies to help pets in need.

A team of seven staff members, including medical and animal care personnel as well as Emergency Animal Medical Technicians, are there to help care for and support the animals and people affected by the fire.

Red Cross and AHS/Gila County Animal Control Emergency Shelter:

Miami Intermediate School, 4739 S. Ragus Rd, Miami, AZ 85539

Livestock:

Gila County Fairgrounds

Fire Information line:

505-399-2439

Gila County Public Information Line:

928-402-8888