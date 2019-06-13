< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Constables https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Constables" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Constables</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412890583-412567645" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Constables" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Constables</figcaption> </figure> <a By Chris Pena, FOX 10
Posted Jun 15 2019 03:42PM MST
Updated Jun 15 2019 04:04PM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Chihuahua dogs found by Maricopa County constables</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>The Arizona Humane Society has taken in 38 Chihuahuas that were found in a Phoenix home on Thursday.</p><p>On June 13, AHS received a call regarding several Chihuahuas living in a home. Two AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technicians arrived at the scene to ensure the safety of the dogs and found that the dogs had food, water, and shelter. The air conditioning was also on and the Chihuahuas all appeared to be in good health.</p><p>The AHS team returned to the house on June 14 and worked with the owner of the house to remove the dogs and take them to AHS to receive proper care. AHS says while the dogs appear to be in good health, the medical team is going to conduct medical exams on all 38 dogs as well as give them vaccinations.</p><p>AHS says this situation stresses the importance of neutering and spaying our pets. More Arizona News Stories

Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST
Updated Jun 15 2019 04:40PM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>35-year-old Monnin was arrested after police say he stole more than 70 floating pool toys for sex. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-s-utility-regulators-to-review-shutoffs-after-death" title="Arizona's utility regulators to review shutoffs after death" data-articleId="412885919" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/10/apslogo_1464813142141_1381300_ver1.0_1515624468279_4791739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/10/apslogo_1464813142141_1381300_ver1.0_1515624468279_4791739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/10/apslogo_1464813142141_1381300_ver1.0_1515624468279_4791739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/10/apslogo_1464813142141_1381300_ver1.0_1515624468279_4791739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/10/apslogo_1464813142141_1381300_ver1.0_1515624468279_4791739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona's utility regulators to review shutoffs after death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:35PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:44PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona utility regulators say they want an investigation and comprehensive review of electric and other utilities policies after a customer died last year when her power was cut off because she was $51 behind on her bill.</p><p>Arizona Corporation Commissioners Boyd Dunn and Justin Olson joined in the request. Commissioner Bob Burns separately filed a letter Friday seeking emergency rules that would stop disconnections when it is extremely hot. The commission meets Thursday.</p><p>The state's largest utility on Thursday said it was stopping all disconnections. The move came after it because known that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died after her power was disconnected last year. The woman was found dead more than a week after Arizona Public Service turned off her power despite extreme heat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/new-use-sought-for-arizona-capitol-space-after-library-moves-1" title="New use sought for Arizona Capitol space after library moves" data-articleId="412881721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New use sought for Arizona Capitol space after library moves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 01:55PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 01:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - State officials and architects are pondering the future of newly vacated space in the Arizona Capitol complex.</p><p>Ideas for the state library's former home on the third floor of an annex sitting between the 118-year-old copper-domed Capitol and the nine-story Executive Tower include adding a reception venue for dignitaries and a neutral meeting ground for legislative leaders and executive branch officials, the Arizona Capitol Times reports .</p><p>Such facilities are common among states with grand marble edifices, but Arizona's setup of separate and crowded House and Senate buildings leaves little extra space for joint activities. When legislative leaders want to meet with the governor, they usually got to the governor's office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-closes-scenic-highway-along-salt-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20sfmd%20061419_1560545641723.jpg_7399440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="@sfmd_az_gov: Woodbury Fire Update: Due to operational needs of the fire, Apache Lake and Canyon Lake will be closed. (Credit: Superstition Fire & Medical District, June 14, 2019)" title="KSAZ woodbury fire sfmd 061419_1560545641723.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury wildfire closes scenic highway along Salt River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-robbing-4-women-at-atm-machines-in-the-west-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_20190615043810"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of robbing 4 women at ATM machines in the West Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer 