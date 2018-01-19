< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story409146654" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409146654" data-article-version="1.0">Arizona Legislature returns Monday to enact state budget</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-legislature-returns-monday-to-enact-state-budget-1" addthis:title="Arizona Legislature returns Monday to enact state budget"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409146654.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409146654-307785265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-legislature-returns-monday-to-enact-state-budget-1">BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:07AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:08AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-house-passes-budget-senate-looks-to-resolve-impasse"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Arizona House passes budget, onto Senate</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - The Arizona Legislature returns to work on Memorial Day with a tentative deal in place to break a budget impasse and hopes of adjourning for the year by the end of the day.</p> <p>The agreement confirmed Sunday is likely to break a logjam that has kept lawmakers at work more than a month longer than planned.</p> <p>The budget negotiated between majority Republican lawmakers and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was hung up by some members wanting more cash for their priorities and a non-budget issue - a proposal giving childhood sexual assault victims more time to sue their alleged assailants.</p> <p>If that measure passes and the budget passed by the House early Saturday is tweaked, the Senate could send an approved budget to Gov. Doug Ducey and finish its 2019 session.</p> <p>The deal extends the statute of limitations for suing from age 20 to 30 and allows victims now barred from the courthouse to sue until December 2020. It is supported by Republican Sen. Paul Boyer, who with GOP Sen. Heather Carter refused to back a budget deal without it.</p> <p>Boyer said Sunday he will wait until that proposal passes before voting on a budget.</p> <p>Democratic Senate Minority Leader David Bradley said passing Boyer's bill and adding some cash Carter and others want would open the way for the Senate to pass a revised version of the budget approved by the House before dawn on Saturday, possibly with support from at least some Senate Democrats.</p> <p>Boyer's proposal to extend the time child sex assault victims could sue had been blocked by Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Eddie Farnsworth. Democrats aligned with Boyer and Carter in insisting on more rights for sex abuse victims, and with Carter in seeking more funding for key priorities.</p> <p>Fann didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, and House Speaker Rusty Bowers also didn't respond to a message seeking comment.</p> <p>The sex crimes issue revolves around the statute of limitations on victims suing child predators. Arizona law allows someone who says they were abused as a child to sue for only two years after turning 18.</p> <p>Boyer was pushing for a much longer period of time, to age 30 or 35, plus a "window" that would allow current victims who had been barred from court to sue.</p> <p>That "window" was the bone of contention for Fann and Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a fellow Republican who controls the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said Saturday the limits on lawsuits prevent allegations against innocent people from being brought decades after an alleged incident when they can't defend themselves. There is no limit on criminal charges for sexually assaulting a minor.</p> <p>The impasse stalled work in the Senate Saturday, which returned late in the morning after the House convened until dawn to approve the budget.</p> <p>House Republican Majority Leader Warren Peterson also confirmed the agreement. He tweeted, "We have a deal that balances protecting victims and the innocent. Up Next:</h5>
<h4></h4>
<div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div>
</div>
</article>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Summer_temperatures_lure_scorpions_insid_0_7315009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Summer_temperatures_lure_scorpions_insid_0_7315009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Summer_temperatures_lure_scorpions_insid_0_7315009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Summer_temperatures_lure_scorpions_insid_0_7315009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Summer_temperatures_lure_scorpions_insid_0_7315009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Although it hasn't felt like it recently, summer is on its way and so are the scorpions." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer temperatures lure scorpions inside, tips to avoid them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ty Brennan </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:49PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:25AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Although it hasn't felt like it recently, summer is on its way and so are the scorpions.</p><p>"They're looking for places to get away from the heat just like all of us do and sometimes your house is very attractive for them to go into," said Eric Sebring with Western Exterminator.</p><p>Although Sebring says it's difficult to eliminate scorpions all together, you can do some easy things around the house to make it less appealing to them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hundreds-of-athletes-with-disabilities-compete-in-annual-desert-challenge-games" title="Hundreds of athletes with disabilities compete in annual Desert Challenge Games" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Hundreds_of_athletes_with_disabilities_c_0_7314992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Hundreds_of_athletes_with_disabilities_c_0_7314992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Hundreds_of_athletes_with_disabilities_c_0_7314992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Hundreds_of_athletes_with_disabilities_c_0_7314992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Hundreds_of_athletes_with_disabilities_c_0_7314992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This weekend all eyes have been on the Valley of The Sun as athletes with disabilities and other Paralympic athletes compete in the Desert Challenge Games." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of athletes with disabilities compete in annual Desert Challenge Games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:27AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - This weekend all eyes have been on the Valley of The Sun as athletes with disabilities and other Paralympic athletes compete in the Desert Challenge Games.</p><p>Hundreds of disabled athletes in the Valley competed in the annual Desert Challenge Games. </p><p>"I'm pretty passionate, I love coming out here," said Zachary Wharton, archery competitor. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/self-driving-car-company-tests-interactions-with-their-cars-and-horses" title="Self-driving car company tests interactions with their cars and horses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Self_driving_car_company_tests_interacti_0_7315007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Self_driving_car_company_tests_interacti_0_7315007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Self_driving_car_company_tests_interacti_0_7315007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Self_driving_car_company_tests_interacti_0_7315007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Self_driving_car_company_tests_interacti_0_7315007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The self-driving car company, Waymo, was seriously "horsing" around this week, finding ways to make the roads even safer. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Self-driving car company tests interactions with their cars and horses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:59PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:29AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The self-driving car company, Waymo, was seriously "horsing" around this week, finding ways to make the roads even safer. </p><p>It's a common sight in Valley neighborhoods, horses walking down the street like in Tempe. But here's something else you're seeing a lot of as well, self-driving cars. </p><p>Jill Clark rides Blitz, a retired police horse, at least once if not twice a day. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ scorpion_1558956262084.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer temperatures lure scorpions inside, tips to avoid them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/hundreds-of-athletes-with-disabilities-compete-in-annual-desert-challenge-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20desert%20challenge%20games_1558956412437.jpg_7315262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ desert challenge <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Northeast&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Walmart employee finds large rat snake hiding in shopping carts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-japan-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump&#x20;arrives&#x20;at&#x20;Tokyo&#x20;palace&#x20;for&#x20;banquet" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump arrives at Tokyo palace for banquet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-inmate-on-the-run-after-escaping-work-release" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia inmate on the run after escaping work release</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/summer-temperatures-lure-scorpions-inside-tips-to-avoid-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20scorpion_1558956262084.jpg_7315261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer temperatures lure scorpions inside, tips to avoid them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/hundreds-of-athletes-with-disabilities-compete-in-annual-desert-challenge-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20desert%20challenge%20games_1558956412437.jpg_7315262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20desert%20challenge%20games_1558956412437.jpg_7315262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/KSAZ%20desert%20challenge%20games_1558956412437.jpg_7315262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 