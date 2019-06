PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Friday is a big day for the Arizona Lottery - sales have reached an all-time high in the state. For the first time ever, the Arizona Lottery has reached $1 billion in ticket sales. It was a celebration at headquarters on Friday.

This is good news for the lottery and good news for Arizona.

"[This] means by the end of the fiscal year, we should be giving over $220 million back to the state to feed important programs," said Gregg Edgar, executive director at Arizona Lottery. "Which are really crucial to what happens in the state of Arizona."

When sales rise as they have, so does the contribution to dozens of community programs.

"Court-appointed special advocates or through [a] Game and Fish Department, the heritage fund which protects our local habitats, local animals, local wildlife," Edgar said. "We also have the Internet Crimes Against Children fund that we put money toward."

Edgar says it's jackpots like Friday's Mega Millions that boost sales helping to reach this goal. $530 million is up for grabs on Friday in the Mega Millions drawing, making it the 7th largest in history. People buying tickets are keeping their fingers crossed.

"[I] probably will get a better house first, like everyone thinks that way," one person said. "I would get a better car."

"I will not tell everyone because of old family, friends, long-distance friends, [they're] going to call me," another person said. "[It's] too much of a headache."