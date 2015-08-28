< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409705884-346925995" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" Posted May 29 2019 06:31PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 06:33PM MST id="relatedHeadlines-409705884" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A southern Arizona man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for planting an explosive device that went off in 2017 and injured someone.</p><p>Prosecutors say 64-year-old Constantino Varela of Amado Varela pleaded guilty last August to unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.</p><p>Varela suspected vandals were breaking into a building on the property where he lived, so he built and planted an explosive device in the structure.</p><p>The explosive device contained metal balls and nails as added fragmentation.</p><p>It was connected to a pressure-activated switch mounted on the floor close to the building's entrance.</p><p>An associate of Varela entered the building in September 2017, stepped on the pressure-activated switch.</p><p>The device exploded and sprayed the victim with shrapnel.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Chris Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Luke Air Force Base officials respond after photo of "penis contrail" surfaces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Luke Air Force Base responded Wednesday, as photos featuring an aircraft contrail that resembles a penis surfaced.</p><p>FOX 10 received the photos from viewer Chris Baker. The photos were taken in a residential area near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, and shows an aircraft contrail that vaguely resembles the male anatomy.</p><p>Officials with Luke Air Force Base said the 56th Fighter Wing's senior leadership have reviewed training tapes from the flight, and confirmed that F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon, in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace. Base officials said there was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-high-school-student-earns-perfect-score-on-act-exam" title="Phoenix high school student earns perfect score on ACT exam" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix high school student earns perfect score on ACT exam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:23PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - "I still can't believe I got a perfect score, but I believe all of my hard work that I did leading up to the test got me that," Akshat Rathi said.</p><p>Akshat, a 16-year-old junior at Pinnacle High School, recently received some pretty good news.</p><p>After taking the ACT, or American College Test, for the first time this year, Akshat earned a perfect composite score of 36.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/peoria-fire-rescues-missing-family-dog-off-mountain" title="Peoria Fire rescues missing family dog off mountain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Peoria_Fire_rescues_missing_family_dog_o_0_7326572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Peoria_Fire_rescues_missing_family_dog_o_0_7326572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Peoria_Fire_rescues_missing_family_dog_o_0_7326572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Peoria_Fire_rescues_missing_family_dog_o_0_7326572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Peoria_Fire_rescues_missing_family_dog_o_0_7326572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved family dog is safe and reunited with his family after Peoria firefighters rescued him off a mountain." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Peoria Fire rescues missing family dog off mountain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena</span>, <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:35PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A beloved family dog is safe and reunited with his family after Peoria firefighters rescued him off a mountain.</p><p>Firefighters on Monday responded to a call after hikers found "Toby" bitten, hungry, dehydrated, and injured on top of a mountain. The owners of the dog and a neighbor weren't able to rescue Toby due to the rough terrain and the size of the dog. Toby had been missing for five days when the hikers discovered him.</p><p>Without missing a beat, the crew of E197 climbed the mountain with gear in tow and were able to successfully rescue Toby. He's now at home, healing with his family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-high-school-student-earns-perfect-score-on-act-exam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_20190530012559"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix high school student earns perfect score on ACT exam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/peoria-fire-rescues-missing-family-dog-off-mountain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Peoria%20dog%20rescue%20052919_1559176928240.jpg_7326887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Peoria dog rescue 052919_1559176928240.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Peoria Fire rescues missing family dog off mountain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/here-are-the-players-everyone-will-be-talking-about-during-the-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States salutes the fans after the match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena on May 26, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="carli lloyd_1559178744868.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-reportedly-decapitated-while-trying-to-free-headphones-from-elevator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Elevator buttons that mark meters instead of floors are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Thomas Starke/Getty Images)" title="getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman reportedly decapitated while trying to free headphones from elevator</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOUSTON&#x2c;&#x20;TEXAS&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Albert&#x20;Almora&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x23;5&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;is&#x20;comforted&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Heyward&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;child&#x20;was&#x20;injured&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;foul&#x20;ball&#x20;off&#x20;his&#x20;bat&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fourth&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Levey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-hidden-gems-to-look-for-in-disneyland-s-new-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Star&#x20;Wars&#x3a;&#x20;Galaxy&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Edge&#x20;at&#x20;Disneyland&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x20;and&#x20;at&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;Studios&#x20;in&#x20;Lake&#x20;Buena&#x20;Vista&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;largest&#x20;single-themed&#x20;land&#x20;expansion&#x20;ever&#x20;at&#x20;14-acres&#x20;each&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Joshua&#x20;Sudock&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hidden Gems' to look for in Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/lawsuit-delta-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-emotional-support-dog-from-attacking-passenger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-high-school-student-earns-perfect-score-on-act-exam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/High_school_student_earns_perfect_score__0_7326590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phoenix high school student earns perfect score on ACT exam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-man-gets-prison-for-device-that-exploded-in-2017-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona man gets prison for device that exploded in 2017</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More 