Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-national-guard-soldiers-return-home-from-afghanistan" data-title="Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-national-guard-soldiers-return-home-from-afghanistan" addthis:title="Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415502730.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415502730");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415502730_415514650_109835"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415502730_415514650_109835";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415514650","video":"579651","title":"Arizona%20National%20Guard%20soldiers%20return%20home%20from%20Afghanistan","caption":"Leaving%20their%20families%2C%20jobs%2C%20school%2C%20responsibilities%C2%A0at%20home%20put%20on%20hold%20for%20nearly%2010%20months%20for%20the%20call%20of%20duty.%20Arizona%20National%20Guard%20Citizen-soldiers%20deployed%20to%20Afghanistan%20back%20in%20September.%20Today%2C%20they%27re%20back%20home.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F29%2FArizona_National_Guard_soldiers_return_h_0_7457740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F30%2FArizona_National_Guard_soldiers_return_home_from_579651_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656476181%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnnuWbEan2YWe6LQwsc9gzfhXWvg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Farizona-national-guard-soldiers-return-home-from-afghanistan"}},"createDate":"Jun 29 2019 09:16PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415502730_415514650_109835",video:"579651",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Arizona_National_Guard_soldiers_return_h_0_7457740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Leaving%2520their%2520families%252C%2520jobs%252C%2520school%252C%2520responsibilities%25C2%25A0at%2520home%2520put%2520on%2520hold%2520for%2520nearly%252010%2520months%2520for%2520the%2520call%2520of%2520duty.%2520Arizona%2520National%2520Guard%2520Citizen-soldiers%2520deployed%2520to%2520Afghanistan%2520back%2520in%2520September.%2520Today%252C%2520they%2527re%2520back%2520home.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/30/Arizona_National_Guard_soldiers_return_home_from_579651_1800.mp4?Expires=1656476181&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nnuWbEan2YWe6LQwsc9gzfhXWvg",eventLabel:"Arizona%20National%20Guard%20soldiers%20return%20home%20from%20Afghanistan-415514650",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Farizona-national-guard-soldiers-return-home-from-afghanistan"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Justin Lum
Posted Jun 29 2019 07:24PM MST
Video Posted Jun 29 2019 09:16PM MST
Updated Jun 29 2019 09:21PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415502730-415514695" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415502730" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>Leaving their families, jobs, school, responsibilities at home put on hold for nearly 10 months for the call of duty. Arizona National Guard Citizen-soldiers deployed to Afghanistan back in September. Today, they're back home.</p><p>The 856th Military Police Company Detachment One came home Saturday afternoon to some unconditional love from family and friends. After a long journey, about 30 soldiers get to live a normal life - for now.</p><p>With each note, the band plays. Anxiety in the room builds, but patience is a virtue. "Every minute gets closer," said military wife Tracey Lutz. "It's very exciting."</p><p>It's been 298 days since these families have hugged their soldiers. Lauren Savalle's newest blessing, 7-month-old Payson, doesn't seem nervous. But she's about to meet her dad for the first time.</p><p>"I'm nervous, I'm very nervous," Savalle said. "I've been nervous and I don't think it hit me until yesterday."</p><p>The 856th Military Police Company Detachment one is finally home from Afghanistan. Operation Freedom's Sentinel is complete. </p><p>Sergeant Ryan McDaneld is grateful to be alive.</p><p>"It's just an overwhelming experience to meet my daughter," Sgt. McDaneld said. "What we saw over there is crazy compared to what we live in here."</p><p>There was pride in the room, passed on from generation to generation. Nicole Parrack's grandfather fought in Vietnam. She's not only following in his footsteps with military service, but she's also a Show Low firefighter.</p><p>"Now, since she left, I understand how my family felt when I left to Vietnam," said Vietnam veteran Mike Hammet.</p><p>"I'm pretty excited to get back to right," Parrack said. "It's fire season right now, so I'm sure I've got a lot to catch up on."</p><p>And catch up they will. For now, there's patience in the moment.</p><p>It's just a great feeling to be home," Sgt. McDaneld said. They're not doing it to get something for themselves, but rather to help one of their loved ones in need. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mesa siblings sell lemonade to help cousin with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 01:38PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Two Mesa siblings are braving the heat to sell lemonade. They're not doing it to get something for themselves, but rather to help one of their loved ones in need. </p><p>"We hope for people to come by and get lemonade," said Camryn Palacios.</p><p>Not even triple-digit temperatures can stop Braden and Camryn Palacios from selling lemonade outside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/i-10-westbound-reopen-after-brush-fire-in-west-phoenix" title="I-10 westbound reopen after brush fire in West Phoenix" data-articleId="415514220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The westbound I-10 is reopen after it was shut down for a fire along the freeway. ADOT closed the westbound lanes for a short time because of a brush fire. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>I-10 westbound reopen after brush fire in West Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:09PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The westbound I-10 is reopen after it was shut down for a fire along the freeway. ADOT closed the westbound lanes for a short time because of a brush fire. The fire broke out near McDowell Road and 119th Avenue.</p><p>We were told flames were racing toward a riverbed before crews stopped them from spreading. A second brush fire, a much smaller one, broke out near 107th Ave and the MC85 this evening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-accused-of-running-clinics-without-state-license" title="Hacienda HealthCare accused of running clinics without state license" data-articleId="415508129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More troubling news comes out about Hacienda HealthCare. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the company has been running five infant clinics without a state license." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hacienda HealthCare accused of running clinics without state license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - More troubling news comes out about Hacienda HealthCare. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the company has been running five infant clinics without a state license.</p><p>Hacienda has been under scrutiny for the last several months after a patient who was incapacitated gave birth. Staff said they didn't know the woman was pregnant. a nurse is awaiting trial for alleged sexual assault. Just last month, maggots were discovered under another patient bandages.</p><p>As for this latest incident, ADHS says Hacienda has been running the unlicensed outpatient clinics for several years. It's licensed two of the five clinics - one in Phoenix and one in Gilbert. The other three clinics are still undergoing the licensing procedure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> Most Recent https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-national-guard-soldiers-return-home-from-afghanistan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/KSAZ%20Soldiers%20return%20home%20062919_1561868327708.jpg_7457744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/i-10-westbound-reopen-after-brush-fire-in-west-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/I_10_westbound_reopen_after_brush_fire_i_0_7457736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>I-10 westbound reopen after brush fire in West Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-accused-of-running-clinics-without-state-license" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/29/Hacienda_HealthCare_accused_of_running_c_0_7457734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hacienda HealthCare accused of running clinics without state license</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-breaks-out-at-senior-living-center-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Department 