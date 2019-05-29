< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arizona Red Cross sends volunteers to Midwest for disaster relief Cross sends volunteers to Midwest for disaster relief" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-red-cross-sends-volunteers-to-midwest-for-disaster-relief" addthis:title="Arizona Red Cross sends volunteers to Midwest for disaster relief"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409602496.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim Anderson is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms. src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim Anderson is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Jim%20Anderson%2052919_1559155659074.jpg_7324464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409602496-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Jim Anderson 52919_1559155659074.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/26/Still0526_00000_1558884608801_7314406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409602496-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX Oklahoma tornado 052619-401720"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409602496-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Jim%20Anderson%2052919_1559155659074.jpg_7324464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim Anderson is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms." title="KSAZ Jim Anderson 52919_1559155659074.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim Anderson is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/26/Still0526_00000_1558884608801_7314406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX Oklahoma tornado 052619-401720"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409602496');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Jim%20Anderson%2052919_1559155659074.jpg_7324464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim Anderson is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms." title="KSAZ Jim Anderson 52919_1559155659074.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/26/Still0526_00000_1558884608801_7314406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="FOX Oklahoma tornado 052619-401720"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-red-cross-sends-volunteers-to-midwest-for-disaster-relief" By Marcy Jones Posted May 29 2019 11:44AM MST
Updated May 29 2019 12:04PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Tornado kills 2, injures 29 in Oklahoma</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/nws-confirms-ef2-tornado-in-southern-oklahoma"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/kokh_tornado_052019_1558388028007_7292514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Severe weather in Oklahoma</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/rivers-rising-in-waterlogged-central-us-more-rain-to-come"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/OK%20weather_2.mpg.17_35_31_59.Still001_1558561052384.jpg_7303210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Rivers rising in waterlogged central US</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - Meet Jim Anderson, a retired computer programmer, that may have left his job but hasn't given up helping others.</p><p>In his second year volunteering with the Red Cross, Jim is on his way to provide relief in Little Rock, Arkansas -- an area that's seen record flooding in the wake of storms.</p><p>Jim says in times of emergencies he's seen it all -- people who have lost everything and are still optimistic and those who need a little more convincing that everything will be OK.</p><p>"Other people are really in shock over what they're experienced... try to talk to them, offer them some comfort," he said.</p><p>When he's not working on WiFi connections and providing smartphones, laptops, and printers, Jim is offering a more human service.</p><p>"In addition to a blanket and a cot and a hot meal, just some comfort, and sometimes they want a hug and I give hugs too," he said.</p><p>Packed and ready to help, Jim says he's always prepared for the unexpected.</p><p>"I just have my clothes and such for the two weeks," he said. "I have a few tools that I have to bring. I have to check those because you can't carry those on the plane -- that I'll use to work on the computers... that sort of thing."</p><p>Jim adds that even though there's no financial gain of volunteering, the value of helping others in a time of need is priceless.</p><p>"I firmly believe that this is one of the toughest jobs that I've ever had, it pays the least which is zero, and it's the most joy," he said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/surveillance-video-armed-robbery-caught-on-camera-at-phoenix-circle-k" title="Surveillance video: Armed robbery caught on camera at Phoenix Circle K" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Circle_K_armed_robbery_suspect_caught_on_0_7325142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Circle_K_armed_robbery_suspect_caught_on_0_7325142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Circle_K_armed_robbery_suspect_caught_on_0_7325142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Circle_K_armed_robbery_suspect_caught_on_0_7325142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Circle_K_armed_robbery_suspect_caught_on_0_7325142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance video has been released in the hopes of solving a Valley robbery case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Surveillance video: Armed robbery caught on camera at Phoenix Circle K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:20PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:34PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Surveillance video of a man robbing a Circle K convenience store has been released and police are hoping it can help solve the case.</p><p>On April 11 at 12:00 a.m., the suspect walked into the store near 18th Avenue and Grant. After pointing a handgun at the clerk, he demanded money while making vague threats. According to police, the employee took the money from the cash register and gave it to the suspect, who fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.</p><p>The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with hazel eyes, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair, a goatee and sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, grey bandanna, grey glove on his right hand, a black shirt, khaki pants, and red shoes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/semi-truck-hauling-metal-rolls-over-on-state-route-143" title="Semi-truck hauling metal rolls over on State Route 143" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Rollover_crash_blocks_on_ramp_to_SR_143_0_7325101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Rollover_crash_blocks_on_ramp_to_SR_143_0_7325101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Rollover_crash_blocks_on_ramp_to_SR_143_0_7325101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Rollover_crash_blocks_on_ramp_to_SR_143_0_7325101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Rollover_crash_blocks_on_ramp_to_SR_143_0_7325101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The crash scene is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 to the southbound State Route 143." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Semi-truck hauling metal rolls over on State Route 143</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A semi-truck rollover crash scene is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 to the southbound State Route 143.</p><p>According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck was hauling metal products when it flipped on SR 143 at Sky Harbor Boulevard.</p><p>The driver was walking around and did not appear to be injured, per DPS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say 21-year-old Alex Whipple has been charged with the murder of his 5-year-old nephew, Elizabeth &quot;Lizzy&quot; Shelley. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:49PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Police say 21-year-old Alex Whipple has been charged with the murder of his 5-year-old nephew, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/surveillance-video-armed-robbery-caught-on-camera-at-phoenix-circle-k"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20circle%20k%20robbery%20052919_1559161464654.jpg_7325148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Circle K robbery suspect seen on April 11, 2019." title="KSAZ circle k robbery 052919_1559161464654.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Surveillance video: Armed robbery caught on camera at Phoenix Circle K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/semi-truck-hauling-metal-rolls-over-on-state-route-143"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ adot truck rollover 052919_1559160795687.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Semi-truck hauling metal rolls over on State Route 143</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-fire-destroys-multiple-vehicles-at-phoenix-apartment-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Phoenix Fire" title="KSAZ cars on fire 052819_1559049687826.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Person of interest sought in connection to Phoenix carport fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pavol Vido (Texas Department of Public Safety)" title="pavol vido photo_1559147658748.jpg-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/semi-truck-hauling-metal-rolls-over-on-state-route-143" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20adot%20truck%20rollover%20052919_1559160795687.jpg_7325126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Semi-truck hauling metal rolls over on State Route 143</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/mississippi-couple-celebrates-departure-of-youngest-child-with-empty-nest-photo-shoot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/haley%20marie%20photography_empty%20nester%201_052919_1559158763058.png_7324698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Haley&#x20;Marie&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mississippi couple celebrates departure of youngest child with 'empty-nest' photo shoot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720_1559159313517.jpg_7324584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;21-year-old&#x20;Alex&#x20;Whipple&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;murder&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;5-year-old&#x20;nephew&#x2c;&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Lizzy&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Shelley&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-fire-destroys-multiple-vehicles-at-phoenix-apartment-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20cars%20on%20fire%20052819_1559049687826.jpg_7318183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Phoenix&#x20;Fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person of interest sought in connection to Phoenix carport fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-investigating-possible-homicide-in-scottsdale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20possible%20Scottsdale%20homicide%20052519_1558843419517.jpg_7314253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20possible%20Scottsdale%20homicide%20052519_1558843419517.jpg_7314253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20possible%20Scottsdale%20homicide%20052519_1558843419517.jpg_7314253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20possible%20Scottsdale%20homicide%20052519_1558843419517.jpg_7314253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20possible%20Scottsdale%20homicide%20052519_1558843419517.jpg_7314253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man found shot to death inside Scottsdale apartment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 