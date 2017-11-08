< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arizona State Senate passes resolution that declares porn a "public health crisis" class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-state-senate-passes-resolution-that-declares-porn-a-public-health-crisis-" data-title="Arizona State Senate passes resolution that declares porn a "public health crisis"" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-state-senate-passes-resolution-that-declares-porn-a-public-health-crisis-" addthis:title="Arizona State Senate passes resolution that declares porn a "public health crisis""> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405579715");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405579715-292579002"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405579715-292579002" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/08/212B074E264A406CA92A567E2ABAF54C_1510204647377_4493415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 07 2019 08:14PM MST
Updated May 07 2019 08:25PM MST as a "public health crisis", claiming that porn "perpetuates a sexually toxic environment:", is "potentially biologically addictive", based on recent research, and claims the damage of porn is "beyond the capability of the individual to address alone".</p><p>"To counteract these detrimental effects, this state and the nation must systemically prevent exposure and addiction to pornography, educate individuals and families about its harms and develop pornography recovery programs," wrote a portion of the resolution.</p><p>The resolution does not contain any provision on banning or regulating pornography in Arizona.</p><p>According to the State Legislature, the state house passed the resolution on February 25 in a 32-28 vote. The State Senate passed the resolution on Monday, in a 16-13 vote. One Senator, Tony Navarrete, did not vote.</p><p>This is not the first time the issue of pornography appeared in the Arizona State Legislature. In January, FOX 10 reported on <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/new-bill-will-charge-people-a-fee-to-unblock-porn-sites-proceeds-to-fund-border-wall"><strong>House Bill 2444</strong></a>, a proposed bill in the Arizona State Legislature that would have required all digital devices sold in Arizona that can access the internet to include porn blockers, and those who wish to deactivate the blocker would have had to pay at least $20 to the State Government. Proceeds from the unblocking fee would have gone to a number of initiatives, including the building of a border wall between Arizona and Mexico.</p><p>HB2444, according to information released by the Arizona State Legislature, had its first House reading on Monday, with no further actions taken since then.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story405579715 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story405579715 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-405579715",i="relatedHeadlines-405579715",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mesa high school seniors design monsoon storm drainage system</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:48PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Not every high schooler would care about the functionality of a city, but Kyle Kuehne and Zach Schally aren't your average teenagers.</p><p>The two Red Mountain High students approached the City of Mesa Transportation Department last year with an idea to reduce road flooding during monsoon season.</p><p>It was music to the ears of Bill McLeod who says collaborating with the two now-senior students brought a breath of fresh air to the department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/3-peoria-police-officers-to-head-east-for-road-to-hope-bicycle-ride" title="3 Peoria Police officers to head east for "Road to Hope" bicycle ride" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/3_Valley_officers_to_take_part_in__Road__0_7233846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/3_Valley_officers_to_take_part_in__Road__0_7233846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/3_Valley_officers_to_take_part_in__Road__0_7233846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/3_Valley_officers_to_take_part_in__Road__0_7233846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/3_Valley_officers_to_take_part_in__Road__0_7233846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three Peoria Police officers are getting ready to head to the East Coast for a bicycle ride to raise awareness. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 Peoria Police officers to head east for "Road to Hope" bicycle ride</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:32PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Three Peoria Police officers are getting ready to head to the East Coast for a bicycle ride to raise awareness.</p><p>The officers are among a total of 10 officers, deputies and troopers from Arizona that will join officers from all over the U.S. in Virginia, and ride more than 250 miles (~402.34 km) to honor law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.</p><p>The ride from Virginia to Washington, D.C. is to remember and honor fallen officers, and the people they left behind. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/nation-s-1st-for-sale-neighborhood-homes-for-adults-with-special-needs-opening-in-phoenix" title="Nation's 1st for-sale neighborhood homes for adults with special needs opening in Phoenix" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/Homes_for_adults_with_special_needs_open_0_7232935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/Homes_for_adults_with_special_needs_open_0_7232935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/Homes_for_adults_with_special_needs_open_0_7232935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/Homes_for_adults_with_special_needs_open_0_7232935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/Homes_for_adults_with_special_needs_open_0_7232935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nation's 1st for-sale neighborhood homes for adults with special needs opening in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:05PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A gated community built for adults with special needs.</p><p>Luna Azul is a neighborhood of 30 single family cottage-style homes for sale. The design is inspired by the 19-year-old special needs daughter of the property's founder, Mark Roth.</p><p>"We always knew we were going to buy a place for her as an adult. We wanted to have control, not just who roommates might be, but who's coming and going and what hours but we were terrified of the prospect of her being isolated," Roth said. 