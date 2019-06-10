< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2-->
<div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get">
<button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button>
</div>
<!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2-->
<!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3-->
<!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script>
<!-- *** /Zoomd *** -->
<script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 </header>
<div id="main" class="container" data-role="content">
<div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" >
<span id="p_103"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
</div>
</div>
<div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main">
<section class="row-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="portlet-layout row">
<div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1">
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411865223" data-article-version="1.0">Arizona woman sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-boyfriend amid custody dispute</h1>
</header> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411865223-411862986"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Sinkevitch (file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kathryn Sinkevitch (file)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411865223-411862986" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kathryn%20Sinkevitch%20122016_1560199935149.jpg_7375480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Sinkevitch (file)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kathryn Sinkevitch (file)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:58PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP)</strong> - A Tempe woman convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend amid a custody dispute has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.</p> <p>Judge Kevin White of Pinal County Superior Court sentenced 35-year-old Kathryn Sinkevitch on Thursday on her first-degree murder conviction in the <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/maricopa-homicide-case"><strong>2016 shooting of Michael Agerter</strong></a>.</p> <p>The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Agerter was gunned down in his car after pulling into the garage of his Maricopa home and that surveillance video showed his killer running up to the home and shooting him within a few seconds.</p> <p>Sinkevitch and Agerter were in a custody dispute over their infant child at the time of the crime, and the Pinal County Attorney's Office has said Agerter believed he was the father of Sinkevitch's son and was trying to establish paternity.</p> <p>Defense attorney Bret Huggins said during the trial that no witness provided direct evidence that could connect Sinkevitch to the crime.</p> <p>Prosecutors said that Sinkevitch had stolen license plates in her car, an indication that she planned to commit a crime, and that she knew when Agerter would return home because he was scheduled to take a paternity test.</p> <p>"It could not have been just anyone," Deputy Pinal County Attorney Shawn Jensvold said during the trial. "The person who murdered Michael - executed Michael - had to know he was coming home that afternoon."</p> <p>Agerter obtained an order of protection against Sinkevitch in April 2016, just one month after their romantic relationship had ended.</p> <p>Agerter's family said in a statement issued after Sinkevitch was convicted that Agerter "took every legal precaution to protect himself and was trying to do the same for his child."</p> <p>"Domestic violence knows no boundaries," the statement added. 