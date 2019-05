MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Armed burglars hit an East Valley business over the weekend, and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise.

The family-run business was targeted over the weekend, when it was closed. Luckily, the store's security cameras might help solve this case.

Surveillance video caught two men, one holding a pistol and one not, breaking in the doors and ransacking the store's showroom, and captured the crimes.

"They took several compressors, generators, staple guns, nail guns, just a lot of building products," said Kelsey Meyers, who owns First Fasteners.

The suspects can be seen going after the merchandise. The stuff they took wasn't cheap.

"Most of the pieces were anywhere from $300 to $2,000 each," said Meyers.

First Fasteners isn't open on Sunday, the day his store was hit. Myers says they're lucky for that, considering one of the suspects had a weapon.

"What's scariest is my mother usually opens the store, and thank god we weren't open on Sunday," said Meyers.

First Fasteners was open Monday, with boards replacing the doors that were damaged. Meyers said he believes the suspects got away in a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe with a green stripe on the top. He wanted to get the images out there because maybe they'll help catch the suspects.

"It's disheartening," said Meyers. "People trying to make a living and then be savagely robbed, it's very sad."

Meyers says he's hopeful someone will do the right thing and turn the suspects in. He's been checking with pawn shops and websites like OfferUp, and says a reward isn't out of the question.