PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire at a Phoenix carport that burned 12 vehicles.

According to Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department, 23-year-old Francis Klettke was arrested Thursday morning after he was spotted sleeping on a bus stop bench near 15th Avenue and Highland.

On Wednesday, officials released a photo of a man they called a "person of interest" in connection to the fire that burned 12 vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Hazelwood on Tuesday.

Capt. McDade says a citizen recognized Klettke from a photo that was released by authorities in connection to the fire.

Klettke was asleep on a bus stop bench when the citizen called police. He was arrested and booked into jail on arson charges.