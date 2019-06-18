PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's a presidential tweet that received lots of attention. Late Monday, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that ICE will begin "removing millions of illegal aliens".

As a border state, Arizona has seen hundreds of thousands of undocumented people coming into the state this year. Churches and other community groups have joined forces to help them.

Arizona Republican congressman Andy Biggs supports Trump's plan for ICE to step up its enforcement.