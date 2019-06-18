PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A month ago, cable channel HBO released Foster , a documentary about the harsh realities of the foster care system in Los Angeles. However, the problem is universal across the country, including in Arizona, as there are not enough foster families for the number of children in the system.
The Friend family have three children of their own, but saw this great need of other children needing homes. All of their children, biological, adopted and fostered, have now grown up, and most of them are doing great. Some are even attending college at ASU, and the couple has an important message for other families out there.
Vance and Laura Friend may be the friendliest parents one will meet. The family started out fostering children but saw a greater need with teenagers through the years.