TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Arizona State University Police Department's newest canine, Officer Nala is reporting for duty.

"When we test the dogs, we test their play, drive and how willing they are to work for the ball," said Colton Adams of ASU police. "She's a great dog. She has an awesome personality."

The 2-year-old short-haired Pointer comes to the Valley from Hungary and after a few weeks of training, Nala will be the new bomb dog for the department.

"She's just a really happy dog," Adams said. "She loves being around people. She's super friendly and she's eager to work."

Nala's job will be very important. She'll be protecting the campus by sniffing out any weapons or explosives in the area, on university grounds and city events.

"Nala is going to help us keep the students safe and sweep the stadium stands before football games, work in different major events and also work with different agencies across the valley too," Adams said.

But that doesn't mean Nala won't be having any fun.

She's been bonding with her new family, joining other police dogs in the department, Dutch and Tillman, while completing her training.