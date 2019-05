Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix. Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a first-alarm fire at an auto body shop near 25th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and fire and used a defensive strategy to fight the fire.

Massive response from @PhoenixFireDept this morning after a huge fire breaks out in an auto body shop near 25th Ave/McDowell. @BAcostaFox10 @FOX10Phoenix #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/gM4KwzaKd6 — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 30, 2019

Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene and no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.