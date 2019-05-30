< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Auto body shop goes up in flames in Phoenix By Brent Corrado, FOX 10 30 2019 05:47AM By Brent Corrado, FOX 10
Posted May 30 2019 05:32AM MST
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:47AM MST
Updated May 30 2019 05:49AM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409786556-409789335" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409786556" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.</p><p>According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a first-alarm fire at an auto body shop near 25th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m.</p><p>When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and fire and used a defensive strategy to fight the fire.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Massive response from <a href="https://twitter.com/PhoenixFireDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhoenixFireDept</a> this morning after a huge fire breaks out in an auto body shop near 25th Ave/McDowell. <a href="https://twitter.com/BAcostaFox10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BAcostaFox10</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10Phoenix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX10Phoenix</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox10Phoenix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox10Phoenix</a> <a href="https://t.co/gM4KwzaKd6">pic.twitter.com/gM4KwzaKd6</a></p>— Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANITAROMANFOX10/status/1134072342416568322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene and no one was injured in the fire.</p><p>The cause of the fire is under investigation.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Arizona News Stories

Jeep tours give people a chance to experience Sedona area's natural beauty
By Danielle Miller, FOX 10
Posted May 29 2019 09:47PM MST

SEDONA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The weather will soon be heating up in the Valley, which means people will be heading north, and there are a few sports up north that you might want to head out and explore.

Nestled in the iconic Red Rocks of Sedona sits a natural sandstone bridge. Wind, water and millions of years of time formed what is now known as Devil's Bridge.

"Most likely, I'd almost guarantee it's the most popular hike in Sedona now. Has been for the last couple of years," said Jeff Wyckoff, senior tour guide for Pink Jeep Tours. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Natural_beauty__as_seen_on_a_Sedona_area_0_7328120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Natural_beauty__as_seen_on_a_Sedona_area_0_7328120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Natural_beauty__as_seen_on_a_Sedona_area_0_7328120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Natural_beauty__as_seen_on_a_Sedona_area_0_7328120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Natural_beauty__as_seen_on_a_Sedona_area_0_7328120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The weather will soon be heating up in the Valley, which means people will be heading north, and there are a few sports up north that you might want to head out and explore. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jeep tours give people a chance to experience Sedona area's natural beauty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:47PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SEDONA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The weather will soon be heating up in the Valley, which means people will be heading north, and there are a few sports up north that you might want to head out and explore.</p><p>Nestled in the iconic Red Rocks of Sedona sits a natural sandstone bridge. Wind, water and millions of years of time formed what is now known as Devil's Bridge.</p><p>"Most likely, I'd almost guarantee it's the most popular hike in Sedona now. Has been for the last couple of years," said Jeff Wyckoff, senior tour guide for Pink Jeep Tours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-ranked-second-best-place-in-country-to-find-summer-jobs" title="Scottsdale ranked second best place in country to find summer jobs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Scottsdale_ranked_second_best_place_in_c_0_7327693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Scottsdale_ranked_second_best_place_in_c_0_7327693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Scottsdale_ranked_second_best_place_in_c_0_7327693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Scottsdale_ranked_second_best_place_in_c_0_7327693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Scottsdale_ranked_second_best_place_in_c_0_7327693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's that time of year - the search for summer jobs is on for the young workforce. And Scottsdale is the place to find work, according to a new report." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scottsdale ranked second best place in country to find summer jobs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:50PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:48PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It's that time of year - the search for summer jobs is on for the young workforce. And Scottsdale is the place to find work, according to a new report.</p><p>As school gets out, teens are looking to make some money and they're in luck here. WalletHub just gave Scottsdale a high ranking for one of the best places in the country to find summer jobs. Some young people are already set this season.</p><p>"Knowing you can work a lot so you can make money," said Molly O'Brien, who just landed a summer job.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/luke-air-force-base-officials-respond-after-photo-of-penis-contrail-surfaces" title="Luke Air Force Base officials respond after photo of "penis contrail" surfaces" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Sky%20Contrail%20West%20Valley%20052919_1559184639411.jpg_7327816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Chris Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Luke Air Force Base officials respond after photo of "penis contrail" surfaces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Luke Air Force Base responded Wednesday, as photos featuring an aircraft contrail that resembles a penis surfaced.</p><p>FOX 10 received the photos from viewer Chris Baker. The photos were taken in a residential area near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, and shows an aircraft contrail that vaguely resembles the male anatomy.</p><p>Officials with Luke Air Force Base said the 56th Fighter Wing's senior leadership have reviewed training tapes from the flight, and confirmed that F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon, in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace. Base officials said there was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/auto-body-shop-goes-up-in-flames-in-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20auto%20body%20shop%20fire%2053019_1559220415625.jpg_7329056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix." title="KSAZ auto body shop fire 53019_1559220415625.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Auto body shop goes up in flames in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-new-nba-finals-road-goes-to-canada-to-face-raptors-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20WARRIORS%20WATCH%20PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png_7319497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6a WARRIORS WATCH PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Warriors' new NBA Finals road goes to Canada to face Raptors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather Team 2017_1503005031426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 