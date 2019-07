AVONDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Avondale Fire Department said Thursday there are indications that the death of a service repair man at a home in the West Valley city is heat-related.

According to officials, the repairman was found in the attic of the home, located on the 11000 block of Mountain View Drive, which is near the intersection of Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue, and the man was declared dead at the scene. Residents of the home knew he was up in the attic, and tried calling him, but received no answer. Residents then called for firefighters.

According to Avondale Fire, they have not ruled out other medical conditions that may have contributed to the man's death. Avondale Police will investigate the incident.

The high temperature on Thursday, July 18 was 107 °F (41.67 °C), according to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.