PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A jury has found 44-year-old Avtar Grewal guilty of 1st-degree murder in the murder of his estranged wife in 2007.

Officials with the Superior Court of Arizona announced at around 2:00 p.m. Monday that the jury has reached a verdict in the case. Grewal was charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Navneet Kaur.

Kaur was found dead inside her home in Ahwatukee in 2017, and Grewal flew to India, where he is originally from, immediately after Kaur's murder. It took four years before Grewal was extradited to the United States.

Grewal lived and worked in Canada, while Kaur lived and worked in Phoenix. Their marriage was rocky, and Kaur announced she wanted a divorce. The prosecution said that was Grewal's motive. The defense, meanwhile, did not deny that Grewal took the Kaur's life, but claims Grewal is not guilty of first-degree murder as he never planned to kill Kaur.

Grewal is scheduled to be sentenced on August 16.

