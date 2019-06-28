< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LGBTQ Pride flag display at State Capitol Museum removed over alleged regulations violation By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:53PM MST
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:09PM MST Capitol building in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riot. Hobbs said to her knowledge, this is the first time such a flag display has happened at the Arizona State Capitol area.</p><p>"When I displayed the flags my goal was to highlight that Arizona is a state where all are welcome and respected. We still have work to do," said Hobbs, in a tweet.</p><hr><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stonewall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stonewall</a> Uprising and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pride</a> Month we are showcasing the Pride Flag and the Transgender Pride Flag at the <a href="https://twitter.com/azcapitolmuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@azcapitolmuseum</a> today. To our knowledge, this is the first time this has happened at the Arizona Capitol. 🌈🏳️🌈 <a href="https://t.co/EVbBmPStgr">pic.twitter.com/EVbBmPStgr</a></p> — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) <a href="https://twitter.com/SecretaryHobbs/status/1144652604632379392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">UPDATE: Legislative Council, at the direction of the Senate President and House Speaker, removed the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pride</a> Flags from the <a href="https://twitter.com/azcapitolmuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@azcapitolmuseum</a>. When I displayed the flags my goal was to highlight that Arizona is a state where all are welcome and respected. We still have work to do. <a href="https://t.co/H07wLI8PKz">pic.twitter.com/H07wLI8PKz</a></p> — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) <a href="https://twitter.com/SecretaryHobbs/status/1144713187431866368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><hr><p>In a later tweet made by Hobbs, she said the LGBTQ pride flag was later hung up in her office.</p><p>The Stonewall Riot, <a href="https://www.nps.gov/ston/learn/historyculture.htm"><strong>according to the National Park Service</strong></a>, happened during the early hours of June 28 as a result of a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The event is considered to be a milestone for the LGBTQ civil rights movement. </p><p><a href="https://phoenixpride.org/about/history/"><strong>According to officials with Phoenix Pride</strong></a>, the riots continued until June 30, and ever since then, Pride parades are organized around the time of the Stonewall Riot to commemorate the birth of the LGBTQ rights movement. 