AzMERIT test scores show students struggling with English, Math

By Linda Williams, FOX 10

Posted Jun 24 2019 08:12PM MST addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/azmerit-test-scores-show-students-struggling-with-english-math" addthis:title="AzMERIT test scores show students struggling with English, Math"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414559659.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var 24 2019 08:12PM By Linda Williams, FOX 10

Posted Jun 24 2019 08:12PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Arizona&nbsp;Department of Education" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> Courtesy: Arizona Department of Education https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Arizona&nbsp;Department of Education" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: Arizona Department of Education</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414559659" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The AzMERIT Test results are in, and while they show some improvements, it isn't exactly the kind of results that people were hoping for.</p> <p>Over 700,000 students from 3rd to 11th grade took the test last April, and while the results are preliminary, they aren't expected to change much.</p> <p>For Arizona 3rd graders, they may have faced something like the following on their AzMERIT reading test: a story about a boy whose grandma comes to live with them, followed by multiple choice questions like from which point of view is the story told, and what lesson did the boy learn in the story.</p> <p>Of the 83,000 3rd graders who took the test with similar questions, 46% passed it, an increase of two points. Still, 54% of 3rd graders failed the reading portion of the test.</p> <p>"How can half of the kids in our state be failing reading at the end of third grade and any of think that's okay? That is not okay," said Rebecca Gau with Stand For Children Arizona.</p> <p>Gau believes many solutions lie in solving Arizona's education funding and teacher crisis.</p> <p>"More teachers left midway through the school year this past year," said Gau. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Besides battling a brush fire in Scottsdale, fire crews in the Valley also battled a fire that burned near the I-17 in Anthem. ANTHEM, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Besides battling a brush fire in Scottsdale , fire crews in the Valley also battled a fire that burned near the I-17 in Anthem.

"There was a big pop outside that I heard," said Kyla Brown. "My mom looked outside real quick, and the whole pole was on fire."

Kyla and her family didn't know what to do when the power pole next to their house exploded, but they knew it wasn't good. "My mom looked outside real quick, and the whole pole was on fire."</p><p>Kyla and her family didn’t know what to do when the power pole next to their house exploded, but they knew it wasn’t good.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/restaurants-adapting-to-the-age-of-social-media-to-get-more-people-to-dine-in" title="Restaurants adapting to the age of social media to get more people to dine in" data-articleId="414570038" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- When people look for restaurants to visit, some may use social media to help.

Oftentimes, a picture of the aesthetics makes the restaurant a little more desirable to the eye. Now, restaurants have moved into the direction of free marketing to get more people to dine-in.

It's a trend that has been seen around the world, with people visiting a restaurant and soon enough, a photo pops up on Instagram, and maybe even Facebook and Twitter. Now, restaurants have moved into the direction of free marketing to get more people to dine-in.</p><p>It's a trend that has been seen around the world, with people visiting a restaurant and soon enough, a photo pops up on Instagram, and maybe even Facebook and Twitter. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woman-to-file-125m-lawsuit-claims-phoenix-police-officer-sexually-assaulted-her-during-search" title="Woman to file $12.5m lawsuit; claims Phoenix Police officer sexually assaulted her during search" data-articleId="414518775" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix woman plans to file a $12.5 million lawsuit against Phoenix Police, claiming she was sexually assaulted by a female officer during a body cavity search.

This is the second multi-million dollar lawsuit announced against the department this month, both stemming from allegations of police misconduct.

Phoenix Police officials have confirmed that 37-year-old Erica Reynolds was contacted by police on December 26, 2018. Officials also confirm that Reynolds was searched by an officer, and the department's Professional Standards Bureau did investigate the misconduct claim. Officials also confirm that Reynolds was searched by an officer, and the department's Professional Standards Bureau did investigate the misconduct claim.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-crews-battle-brush-fire-near-i-17-north-of-the-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_7441024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fire_crews_battle_brush_fire_near_I_17_0_20190625050844"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire crews battle brush fire near I-17 north of the Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/azmerit-test-scores-show-students-struggling-with-english-math"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Arizona Department of Education" title="KSAZ AZMerit Results 062419"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AzMERIT test scores show students struggling with English, Math</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/victims-of-pearl-bridal-closure-to-receive-up-to-90-000-in-restitution"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_20190625023017"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Victims of Pearl Bridal closure to receive up to $90,000 in restitution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/bitcoin-atms-to-be-installed-at-20-circle-k-locations-in-arizona-nevada-as-part-of-test-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/12/Still1212_00001_1513061022161_4660353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BITCOIN-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bitcoin ATMs to be installed at 20 Circle K locations in Arizona, Nevada as part of test program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/restaurants-adapting-to-the-age-of-social-media-to-get-more-people-to-dine-in" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/vlcsnap-2019-06-24-21h38m09s701_1561437879809_7440560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Restaurants adapting to the age of social media to get more people to dine in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-said-woman-who-accused-him-of-sexual-assault-not-his-type-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump said woman who accused him of sexual assault "not his type"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woman-to-file-125m-lawsuit-claims-phoenix-police-officer-sexually-assaulted-her-during-search" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman to file $12.5m lawsuit; claims Phoenix Police officer sexually assaulted her during search</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/azmerit-test-scores-show-students-struggling-with-english-math" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20AZMerit%20Results%20062419_1561432226999.jpg_7440861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Arizona&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Education" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AzMERIT test scores show students struggling with English, Math</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/victims-of-pearl-bridal-closure-to-receive-up-to-90-000-in-restitution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/Restitution_announced_for_bridal_busines_0_7440302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victims of Pearl Bridal closure to receive up to $90,000 in restitution</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More 