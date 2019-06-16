< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Baby hospitalized, in stable condition after being left in hot car in Goodyear Posted Jun 16 2019 03:02PM MST
Updated Jun 16 2019 04:22PM MST

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 5-month-old girl has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car outside of a Target near Cotton and Yuma in Goodyear, police say.

Officials say the baby's mother or aunt called 911, and the child was taken to the Phoenix Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the child is in stable condition. The mother has been arrested. 