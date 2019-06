PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Downtown Phoenix is continuing to expand, and with so many jobs in the center of Downtown Phoenix, Banner Medical has decided it's the perfect spot to open a walk-in urgent care. The idea is for those who live, work, and play in Downtown Phoenix will have a spot to pop in when the unexpected happens.

There's never a convenient time to have a health-scare, whether that be a common cold, sprained ankle, or something worse, but now, there is a convenient place to go with the new Banner Urgent Care in Downtown Phoenix.

"Our other clinics are spread out throughout the Valley and in Tucson and Colorado banner is committed to bringing healthcare services to where they live and where they play but also where they work," said Dr. Robert Rohatsch, CEO of Banner Urgent Care and Occupational Health Services.

The new clinic marks Banner's 47th location. The idea is to be quick, convenient, and ready for those who need medical attention.

"Being right downtown where folks are coming to work is important because people spend 8-10 hours a day at work and life happens to us whether we're at work or at home and minor injuries pop up throughout the day and we're happy to be able to serve folks and get them back to work in a timely fashion," said Dr. Rohatsch.

Dr. Rohstsch says since opening a week ago, the urgent care is already pretty busy.

"We're reasonably busy, a lot of folks we're seeing have actually come from this building and buildings right around here, most of the folks are walking in or taking the light rail in and coming in during work hours and we're happy to be able to serve them in this fashion," said Dr. Rohatsch.

He says the response online has been positive as well.

"We follow our google reviews and like most people, we're getting some delightful comments and that's our job," said Dr. Rohtscha.

The clinic is open now.