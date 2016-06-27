< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story166503901" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> Barrio Cafe named best Mexican restaurant in the country named best Mexican restaurant in the country"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-166503901.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var By Danielle Miller 27 2016 10:21AM Posted Jun 27 2016 11:10AM MST
Video Posted Jun 27 2016 10:21AM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-166503901-166502374" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/27/Barrio_1467051000275_1491456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-166503901" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHOENIX (KSAZ)</strong> - The Barrio Cafe has been in business on 16th Street for 14 years and it's made it on many top lists for having amazing food, but it's never been called the best in the country; until now.</p><p>"I dedicated my career to the memory of my mother, so that gives me a heartfelt thing and I always say that's my edge," Chef Silvia Salcido Esparza said.</p><p>Tabelog, an online food blog, just released its top-10 best Mexican restaurants in the country and coming in at number one is the Barrio Cafe, located here in Phoenix.</p><p>What makes the restaurant number one, according to Tabelog, is the fresh table side of guacamole.</p><p>Executive chef and owner Silvia Salcido Esparza says her love for the food is what sets her apart.</p><p>"The food that I wanted to bring here was not yellow cheese or chimichanga or fried ice cream, I wanted to do authentic Mexican food," she said. "As a chef, I traveled all of Mexico and I brought you my interpretation of Mexican food."</p><p>The passion she puts behind it also keeps her going.</p><p>"I do it to best represent my culture and to best represent the legacy of my family, and Arizona," she said.</p><p>Barrio Cafe has several different locations around town; there's even one in downtown Phoenix. </p><p>I tasted the food here and I can definitely say it belongs on the list.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/iowa-official-ousted-after-sending-mass-emails-of-tupac-lyrics" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;of&#x20;Iowa&#x2f;Al&#x20;Pereira&#x2f;Michael&#x20;Ochs&#x20;Archives&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/national-hot-dog-day-where-to-snag-the-best-deals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/george-lopez-purchased-a-plane-ticket-so-a-military-member-could-attend-the-birth-of-his-first-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/GETTY_george%20lopez_101818_1539863203046.png_6235469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/GETTY_george%20lopez_101818_1539863203046.png_6235469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/GETTY_george%20lopez_101818_1539863203046.png_6235469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/GETTY_george%20lopez_101818_1539863203046.png_6235469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/GETTY_george%20lopez_101818_1539863203046.png_6235469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morigi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Thurgood&#x20;Marshall&#x20;College&#x20;Fund" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>George Lopez purchased a plane ticket so a military member could attend the birth of his first child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/cellar-fire-burning-in-prescott-national-forrest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20Cellar%20Fire_1563370361665.jpg_7529103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20Cellar%20Fire_1563370361665.jpg_7529103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20Cellar%20Fire_1563370361665.jpg_7529103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20Cellar%20Fire_1563370361665.jpg_7529103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20Cellar%20Fire_1563370361665.jpg_7529103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Rob&#x20;Lippert" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/homicide-investigation-underway-after-person-found-dead-near-24th-st-and-baseline" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near 24th St. and Baseline</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 