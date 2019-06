PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A baseball fan learned the hard way that fans aren't allowed on the field during a game. Two fans have run onto Chase Field in recent days.

For three games in a row for the Dodgers and two here at Chase Field, a fan has run out onto the field. And at least two of them have been looking for hugs from Dodgers play Cody Bellinger.

On Monday night, 18-year-old Madison Aranda was apparently looking for a hug from Bellinger. The act got her arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. She's banned from Chase Field for the foreseeable future. And Tuesday night, a 13-year-old was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center.

Aranda posted a video of the encounter on Instagram. It appears she didn't get the hug.

Bellinger is an Arizona native and played high school baseball at Hamilton High School in Chandler.