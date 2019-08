PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras showed blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

This last round of monsoon weather came as the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a Dust Advisory for parts of Maricopa County, including Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, and Buckeye. The advisory expired late Wednesday afternoon.

