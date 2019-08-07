You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page. You can also get the latest weather updates by downloading the all-new FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on the Apple App Store (for Apple iOS devices) as well as on Google Play (for Android devices)
Posted Aug 07 2019 02:29PM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 10:08PM MST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."
They're tearing up the neighborhood and the community. Residents are voicing concerns over loud and obnoxious parties happening in their neighborhoods. The proposed ordinance will hold property owners responsible.
"They can go out, the original party maker who's creating the trouble with disorderly conduct, but what happens next weekend? We want to hold the property owner responsible for what happens on their property," said Neighborhood Services Director Raun Keagy.
Posted Aug 07 2019 06:53PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night.
That group disrupted the meeting where the council voted to put a sanctuary city measure on the ballot. Toward the end, the activist couldn't stop laughing. Now, "Green Shirt Guy" is all over the place.
"He was the number one trending item on Twitter this morning," said Alex Kack, in a phone interview. "It's been nuts."
Posted Aug 07 2019 04:16PM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 06:30PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's been nearly four months since four Peoria firefighters were seriously hurt in an explosion at a solar batter facility in Surprise.
In April, members of Peoria's HAZMAT team responded to a fire at the APS battery facility that is known as the McMicken Site. Believing it was safe to enter, they opened the door, and an explosion blew them nearly 50 feet (ca. 15 m) away.
Since then, all four are out of the hospital and going through rehabilitation, but the cause of the explosion is still unknown.