TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Newly released bodycam video from Tempe Police shows the arrest of 22-year-old Dravon Ames in October of 2018 while admitting to driving under the influence before crashing his car.

The arrest happened seven months before the now-viral video of Phoenix Police officers holding Ames and his family at gunpoint after a shoplifting investigation. In the bodycam video, Ames was tased by police after resisting arrest and admitting to "dabbing", or vaping concentrated marijuana.

On Wednesday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with Ames, who said despite pleading guilty to DUI, he was not high at the time of the crash, and that this video is another attempt to hurt his case against Phoenix Police.

The incident captured on Tempe Police body cameras happened just before 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2018. According to Tempe Police officials, Ames stopped his car in the middle of S. Rural Road and E. University Drive, but police say Ames left his car in gear before getting out and running off. His car ended up crashing into a stopped car in the opposite lane.

Ames, police claim, showed signs of impairment. Then, a struggle ensued between Ames and the officers Tempe Police charged Ames with one count of DUI and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer. Ames pled guilty the DUI Drug charge a month ago.

"I wasn't high at that time," said Ames.

Ames claims his car ran out of gas and as he tried to push it to a gas station, it hit another driver.

"I never ran from the car. I just tried to push it up and it was rolling down," said Ames.

Ames said the release of the bodycam video is another attack on his character. He's shared these images of the injuries he sustained during that arrest, which includes a broken nose.

"I don't think what they're trying to do to assassinate my character is working because that's not who I am," said Ames. "I know who I am, people in the community know who I am, that's why they're so outraged."

Tempe Police officials said one officer suffered an orthopedic injury because of Ames and was off work for some time. Ames' legal counsel said they are filing a suit against the city.