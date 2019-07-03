< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bodycam shows Dravon Ames' 2018 arrest in Tempe; Ames disputes police account of what happened data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bodycam shows Dravon Ames' 2018 arrest in Tempe; Ames disputes police account of what happened&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/bodycam-shows-dravon-ames-2018-arrest-in-tempe-ames-disputes-police-account-of-what-happened" data-title="Bodycam shows Dravon Ames' 2018 arrest in Tempe; Ames disputes police account of what happened" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/bodycam-shows-dravon-ames-2018-arrest-in-tempe-ames-disputes-police-account-of-what-happened" addthis:title="Bodycam shows Dravon Ames' 2018 arrest in Tempe; Ames disputes police account of what happened"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416220442.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted Jul 03 2019 09:50PM MST
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 09:51PM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 09:54PM MST a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416220442_416220655_136242";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416220655","video":"581039","title":"Bodycam%20shows%20Ames%27%202018%20arrest%20in%20Tempe","caption":"Newly%20released%20bodycam%20video%20from%20Tempe%20Police%20shows%20the%20arrest%20of%2022-year-old%20Dravon%20Ames%20in%20October%20of%202018%20while%20admitting%20to%20driving%20under%20the%20influence%20before%20crashing%20his%20car.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Justin%20Lum%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F03%2FBodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F04%2FBodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_581039_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656823858%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DW-ZR00XhWhoEUzgS1LqGnzHsMqA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fbodycam-shows-dravon-ames-2018-arrest-in-tempe-ames-disputes-police-account-of-what-happened"}},"createDate":"Jul 03 2019 09:51PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416220442_416220655_136242",video:"581039",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Newly%2520released%2520bodycam%2520video%2520from%2520Tempe%2520Police%2520shows%2520the%2520arrest%2520of%252022-year-old%2520Dravon%2520Ames%2520in%2520October%2520of%25202018%2520while%2520admitting%2520to%2520driving%2520under%2520the%2520influence%2520before%2520crashing%2520his%2520car.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Justin%2520Lum%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/04/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_581039_1800.mp4?Expires=1656823858&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=W-ZR00XhWhoEUzgS1LqGnzHsMqA",eventLabel:"Bodycam%20shows%20Ames%27%202018%20arrest%20in%20Tempe-416220655",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fbodycam-shows-dravon-ames-2018-arrest-in-tempe-ames-disputes-police-account-of-what-happened"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/bodycam-shows-dravon-ames-2018-arrest-in-tempe-ames-disputes-police-account-of-what-happened">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:50PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416220442"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:51PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:54PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-416220442" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416220442-416220640"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416220442-416220640" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Bodycam_shows_Ames__2018_arrest_in_Tempe_0_7474915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416220442" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416220442' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-investigating-officers-after-video-shows-alleged-misconduct"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/KSAZ%20phoenix%20police%20investigate%20officer%20misconduct%20061219_1560353745559.jpg_7387847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- </strong>Newly released bodycam video from Tempe Police shows the arrest of 22-year-old Dravon Ames in October of 2018 while admitting to driving under the influence before crashing his car.</p> <p>The arrest happened seven months before the now-viral video of Phoenix Police officers holding Ames and his family at gunpoint after a shoplifting investigation. In the bodycam video, Ames was tased by police after resisting arrest and admitting to "dabbing", or vaping concentrated marijuana.</p> <p>On Wednesday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with Ames, who said despite pleading guilty to DUI, he was not high at the time of the crash, and that this video is another attempt to hurt his case against Phoenix Police.</p> <p>The incident captured on Tempe Police body cameras happened just before 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2018. According to Tempe Police officials, Ames stopped his car in the middle of S. Rural Road and E. University Drive, but police say Ames left his car in gear before getting out and running off. His car ended up crashing into a stopped car in the opposite lane.</p> <p>Ames, police claim, showed signs of impairment. Then, a struggle ensued between Ames and the officers Tempe Police charged Ames with one count of DUI and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer. Ames pled guilty the DUI Drug charge a month ago.</p> <p>"I wasn't high at that time," said Ames.</p> <p>Ames claims his car ran out of gas and as he tried to push it to a gas station, it hit another driver.</p> <p>"I never ran from the car. I just tried to push it up and it was rolling down," said Ames.</p> <p>Ames said the release of the bodycam video is another attack on his character. He's shared these images of the injuries he sustained during that arrest, which includes a broken nose.</p> <p>"I don't think what they're trying to do to assassinate my character is working because that's not who I am," said Ames. "I know who I am, people in the community know who I am, that's why they're so outraged."</p> <p>Tempe Police officials said one officer suffered an orthopedic injury because of Ames and was off work for some time. Goodyear Police: Man shot after attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 09:17PM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 09:40PM MST
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police officials said a male suspect is seriously hurt following an attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand Wednesday night.
The incident reportedly happened near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Goodyear Police: Man shot after attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police officials said a male suspect is seriously hurt following an attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand Wednesday night.</p><p>The incident reportedly happened near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to Lisa Berry with Goodyear Police, the man, along with a female suspect, attempted an armed robbery of a fireworks stand when the stand's owner shot the male suspect, who was later taken to the hospital in serious condition.</p><p>The female suspect, according to Berry, fled the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mural-painted-in-memory-of-prince-about-to-be-unveiled-near-downtown-phoenix" title="Mural painted in memory of Prince about to be unveiled near Downtown Phoenix" data-articleId="416200109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Artist_almost_done_with_mural_painted_in_0_7474547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Artist_almost_done_with_mural_painted_in_0_7474547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Artist_almost_done_with_mural_painted_in_0_7474547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Artist_almost_done_with_mural_painted_in_0_7474547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Artist_almost_done_with_mural_painted_in_0_7474547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A one-of-a-kind work of art is about to be unveiled near the corner of 15th Avenue and Grand Avenue. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports,." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mural painted in memory of Prince about to be unveiled near Downtown Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:13PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A one-of-a-kind work of art is about to be unveiled near the corner of 15th Avenue and Grand Avenue.</p><p>The work of art is a giant mural in memory of singer Prince. It's being done by the same local artist who did the David Bowie mural near Downtown Phoenix.</p><p>"When Prince passed away, I was just in shock," said Maggie Keane.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/four-gilbert-little-league-teams-head-to-state-tournament" title="4 Gilbert little league teams head to state tournament" data-articleId="416107805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/East_Valley_Little_league_teams_head_to__0_7474276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/East_Valley_Little_league_teams_head_to__0_7474276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/East_Valley_Little_league_teams_head_to__0_7474276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/East_Valley_Little_league_teams_head_to__0_7474276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/East_Valley_Little_league_teams_head_to__0_7474276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some major talent is coming out of Gilbert as four softball little leagues make it to the state tournament." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 Gilbert little league teams head to state tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:51AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GILBERT, Ariz. "Chicken Dinner Road" in Caldwell, Idaho, was named for a fried chicken dinner bribe to the governor. 