BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- More than 4.5 million people call the Valley of the Sun home, but one Valley city is growing faster than all the rest.

The City of Buckeye is making a statement on the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report, as it is ranked the fastest-growing city in the nation.

“There's quite a bit of vacant land that can still be built," said Enrique Cueva, a Sales Consultant for Pulte Homes. "Some other areas do not have that. Some other areas are landlocked. They don't have any more land to build.”

Cueva said jobs are also a key factor in coaxing people to move to Buckeye from within and outside of Arizona

“A lot of people that live in California, their prices up there are like two, three times larger than here,” said Cueva.

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Buckeye’s population owning the largest percentage of growth of any city in the nation. The population rose by 8.5% between July 2017 and July 2018 At. last check, the West Valley city's population stands at more than 74,000.

“It's crazy," said James Parry, who just moved his family to the Verrado subdivision of Buckeye. "It's just booming all over the place.”

Parry said the latest report on Buckeye’s growth seems promising.

“It was kind of a nice surprise to see, 'cause you kind of think long-term, if it's growing like that, your investment might be kind of set,” said Parry.

On another list, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked Phoenix number one in terms of numeric population increase, with the city adding more than 25,000 people from 2017 to 2018.