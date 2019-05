NOGALES, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Border Patrol officials and Mexican police have discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel underneath a Nogales parking lot.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the tunnel was found by Border Patrol International Liaison units and Mexico's federal police while they were conducting a tunnel sweep on May 29.

The tunnel's entry point was found below street level and inside a storm drain that runs into the United States from Mexico.

The tunnel was found 75 yards west of the Port of Nogales, extending 12 feet into the U.S. and five feet into Mexico.

Various digging and cutting tools were found inside the tunnel.

For a rare view inside an illicit incomplete cross-border drug tunnel, watch the video below. This video was recorded by agents as they crawled through the tunnel discovered on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3yEev2RYUM — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 31, 2019

No one has been arrested in connection to the tunnel.