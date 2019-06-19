SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman last month in Scottsdale.

The alleged victim says she had been drinking at a bar in Scottsdale with a friend. When she left, she saw Robert Starr with his dog. Several people were petting the dog, and she asked if she could, too.

After talking for a bit, police say she agreed to go with him to a nearby bar for a drink. After going to one location, officers say the two decided to go somewhere else, and it's when she got into his Jeep to drive here.