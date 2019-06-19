PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A protest is scheduled for Wednesday in response to the now-viral controversial video showing Phoenix Police holding a family at gunpoint, swearing and threatening them during a shoplifting arrest. All of this is expected to come to a head during a City Council meeting happening this afternoon.
This is a regularly scheduled City Council meeting with more mundane issues on the agenda, so we don't expect much if any comment from the Council on this matter. But several members of the public should have plenty to say if Tuesday night is any indication.
It was quite the scene at Pilgrim Rest Church on Tuesday night. The lines were long and the pews were packed. The Town Hall had to start late in order to give people more time to get inside. Much of the crowd was made up of minorities, but not all. And there were a few people protesting, either wearing shirts with messages written on them and others holding signs about stopping police violence.