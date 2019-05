TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona seized an aircraft loaded with drugs.

Tucson sector agents seized a modified ultralight aircraft and its cargo of nearly $500,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl southeast of Tucson Thursday night.

CBP says Air and Marine Operations agents detected an unknown aircraft entering the country, and Border Patrol units tracked its path to an improvised landing site. They found the aircraft abandoned along a rural dark road with two storage containers attached to it.

Testing confirmed the packages inside the containers contained over 143 pounds of meth and over 200 grams of fentanyl.

CBP says they did not find the pilot after an extensive search of the area.

People can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.

This story was reported from Phoenix.