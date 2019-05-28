< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Border Patrol to hire staff to help with migrant processing

Posted May 28 2019 02:44PM MST
Updated May 28 2019 03:13PM MST Posted May 28 2019 02:44PM MST
Updated May 28 2019 03:13PM MST WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday it's working to hire additional staff to manage the processing of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials said the aim is to take the burden off uniformed agents, who can then go back into the field. Border resources are stretched thin as the U.S. manages increasingly more families coming from Central America.</p> <p>Agents said they are spending more than half their time feeding and caring for migrant families. Paperwork processing alone can take three hours per family. There were 58,474 families apprehended last month.</p> <p>It's not clear yet how many jobs will be open. They are envisioned as full-time staff positions, but Border Patrol officials said details were still being worked out.</p> <p>Border Patrol has about 19,500 agents assigned nationwide and has struggled with hiring for many years - the number of agents peaked at 21,444 in fiscal year 2011. Many positions require living in remote desert towns across the U.S.-Mexico border. Agents must pass a detailed background check and a lie detector test that has been required since 2012 is a major hurdle, with just a 28% pass rate between 2013 and 2016. And U.S. Customs and Border Protection ranks near the bottom of the annual survey of employee satisfaction. </p> <p>Right now, stations are overwhelmed with the influx of migrant families, as agents encountering more and more large groups of more than 100 people dropped in extremely remote locations along the Southwest border.</p> <p><strong>Online: <a href="https://www.cbp.gov/careers" target="_blank">www.cbp.gov/careers</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/aps-officials-say-mylar-balloons-are-to-blame-for-uptick-in-power-outages" title="APS officials say mylar balloons are to blame for uptick in power outages" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's graduation time, and while utility companies are happy to see all the celebrations, they are also worried about one item that's a part of many parties. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APS officials say mylar balloons are to blame for uptick in power outages</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Williams, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:58PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's graduation time, and while utility companies are happy to see all the celebrations, they are also worried about one item that's a part of many parties.</p><p>Mylar balloons.</p><p>When mylar balloons come into contact with power lines, like one did this past weekend in Scottsdale, it's a nightmare for home and business owners. In fact, APS officials said if people spot mylar balloons close to power lines, they want you to contact them immediately, as they can cause trouble and headaches for many. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-game-and-fish-offers-paid-hands-on-internships" title="Arizona Game and Fish offers paid, hands-on internships" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_Game_and_Fish_offers_hands_on_in_0_7320818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_Game_and_Fish_offers_hands_on_in_0_7320818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_Game_and_Fish_offers_hands_on_in_0_7320818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_Game_and_Fish_offers_hands_on_in_0_7320818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_Game_and_Fish_offers_hands_on_in_0_7320818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The internship program at Arizona Game and Fish has been around for at least 20 years and this year has been their biggest one yet with 80 interns. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Game and Fish offers paid, hands-on internships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:23AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The internship program at Arizona Game and Fish has been around for at least 20 years and this year has been their biggest one yet with 80 inters.</p><p>One of those interns, Madison Hall, says the best part of the program is that it's educational and a whole lot of fun.</p><p>"It's really fun, you learn a lot while you’re interning for game and fish," she said. "You learn a lot about wildlife and how to protect our natural resources, as well as how much fun we have on a daily basis."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-who-scaled-mount-everest-speak-as-death-toll-mounts-on-the-mountain" title="Arizonans who scaled Mount Everest speak as death toll mounts on the mountain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Colorado climber becomes the 11th person to die this season on Mount Everest. FOX 10's Brian Webb spoke with two Arizona experts on the climb's difficulties, challenges, and dangers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizonans who scaled Mount Everest speak as death toll mounts on the mountain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:44PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- A Colorado climber died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, his brother said Monday.</p><p>Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn't yet known, said his brother, Mark Kulish of Denver.</p><p>Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak last week, his brother said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/aps-officials-say-mylar-balloons-are-to-blame-for-uptick-in-power-outages"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_7320774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="APS__Mylar_balloons_to_blame_for_more_in_0_20190529005624"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>APS officials say mylar balloons are to blame for uptick in power outages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-navy-reviewing-wearing-trump-patches-aboard-ship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An American flag is flown on a U.S. Navy ship during opening day of Fleet Week in New York City in this file photo. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="getty_navyshipfile_052819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-game-and-fish-offers-paid-hands-on-internships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/4183136824414A079AC5683381F5495F_1559089733000_7320744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ AZGF Internship 052819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizona Game and Fish offers paid, hands-on internships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-who-scaled-mount-everest-speak-as-death-toll-mounts-on-the-mountain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_7320450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizona_climbing_experts_speak_as_climbe_0_20190529001840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizonans who scaled Mount Everest speak as death toll mounts on the mountain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div 