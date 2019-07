COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Calling all military and first responder brides! A bridal company is giving away free wedding dresses in Arizona this weekend.

Brides Across America is hosting a wedding dress giveaway in Cottonwood, AZ for all military and first responder brides.

The event will be at Wedding Belle in Cottonwood July 5-6. Sign up for the event here.

@FOX10Phoenix Please RT and help spread the word! To thank military and first responders for their service, we are hosting a wedding dress giveaway at Wedding Belle in Cottonwood, AZ from July 5th-6th for all military and first responder brides! pic.twitter.com/qBvDMsJn5F — Brides Across America (@Brides_America) July 2, 2019

Brides Across America is a non-profit founded in 2008 that gifts weddings and wedding gowns to military members and first responders and their loved ones. They have gifted over 20,000 dresses and 20 weddings to date, according to their website.

They will be hosting multiple giveaway events across the country. For more information visit their website.