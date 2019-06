SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A close encounter with a giant stingray, a dinosaur of its kind, is now available in the Valley.

The Broad Stingray is usually found in Hawaii or Taiwan, but you don't have to leave the Valley to see 15-year-old Pua. She made her way to the Valley from the Hawaiian Islands, where she now weighs in as the biggest ray at the Odysea Aquarium.

"Pua is a very large animal, she's a little over 200 pounds, even for her species, so to be able to work with an animal so unique is really special," said Kyle Snpell with the Odysea Aquarium.

Pus may still be growing! She's so large, divers and animal care specialists fo down into the exhibit just to measure her.

"She's just about full-grown, she might get a little bit bigger around the middle but don't we all because we get older," said Snpell.

Kin to sharks, the Broad Stingray has been around for hundreds of millions of years.

"These are ancient species of animal that have been around relatively unchanged for quite a while," explained Snpell.

Aside from adapting to her new home, one thing that hasn't changed is Pua's infectious personality.

"She is very sweet, and she's highly food-motivated, anytime we go down with her target she instantly knows what's going on, and she comes right to the divers, and she's not aggressive in the slightest. she's a very gentle animal," says Snpell.