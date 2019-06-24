< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/broad-stingray-now-at-odysea-aquarium">Carmen Blackwell </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:28AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:55AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414446490" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> — A close encounter with a giant stingray, a dinosaur of its kind, is now available in the Valley.</p> <p>The Broad Stingray is usually found in Hawaii or Taiwan, but you don't have to leave the Valley to see 15-year-old Pua. She made her way to the Valley from the Hawaiian Islands, where she now weighs in as the biggest ray at the Odysea Aquarium.</p> <p>"Pua is a very large animal, she's a little over 200 pounds, even for her species, so to be able to work with an animal so unique is really special," said Kyle Snpell with the Odysea Aquarium. </p> <p>Pus may still be growing! She's so large, divers and animal care specialists fo down into the exhibit just to measure her.</p> <p>"She's just about full-grown, she might get a little bit bigger around the middle but don't we all because we get older," said Snpell. </p> <p>Kin to sharks, the Broad Stingray has been around for hundreds of millions of years. </p> <p>"These are ancient species of animal that have been around relatively unchanged for quite a while," explained Snpell. </p> <p>Aside from adapting to her new home, one thing that hasn't changed is Pua's infectious personality. </p> <p>"She is very sweet, and she's highly food-motivated, anytime we go down with her target she instantly knows what's going on, and she comes right to the divers, and she's not aggressive in the slightest. she's a very gentle animal," says Snpell.</p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 