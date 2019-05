The pitcher is on the mound, he brings the heat, the batter sends the ball to the outfield and the runner scores.That's how practice played out Friday morning for the Buckeye Tigers. The pitcher is on the mound, he brings the heat, the batter sends the ball to the outfield and the runner scores.That's how practice played out Friday morning for the Buckeye Tigers.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The pitcher is on the mound, he brings the heat, the batter sends the ball to the outfield and the runner scores.

That's how practice played out Friday morning for the Buckeye Tigers.

We’ve been working really hard and been running and hitting and practicing fielding," Matthew Hacker said.

Practice, they say, makes perfect and it's gotten this team of 9-to-11-year-old boys a spot in the USSSA tournament in New Mexico this July.

"It was just let's teach these boys how to play, let's come together as a team, let's have fun," assistant coach Ryan Fridich said. "The main idea for this team is to get these boys to play more ball because they love [to] play our ball."

The team practices at least twice a week. The boys are focused and going their part and now they're hoping for a little help.

"With going to the world series, we're going to be there for five days -- that's hotel, travel, eating -- so we're trying to fundraise ten thousand dollars so that no one has to worry about anything, boys can have fun and the boys can enjoy it," Fridrich said.

The Buckeye Tigers know the competition in New Mexico will be tough, but they also know they have everything they need to become champs.

Buckeye Tigers World Series GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/buckeye-tigers-world-series-las-cruces-new-mexico