BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - They're the voice of calm in the most intense situations, they know what to do in case of an emergency, they're trained to respond appropriately, and because of their hard work, the Buckeye Police Department Communications Center received a huge honor.

They work around the clock, answering calls, getting the public the help they need, and sharing information with first responders.

"We actually work 12-hour shifts," said Tanya Watson.

Tanya Watson, the Communications Shift Supervisor for the Buckeye Police Dispatch Center, says it's a tough job.

"Not everyone can do it, we certainly have trainees that don't make it," said Watson.

Their hard work has not gone unnoticed. The Buckeye Police 911 Call Center recently received a highly prized recognition, becoming the first and only department in Arizona to be awarded dual accreditation.

"They have an accessor come down, they look through all of our policies, procedures, make sure that we are operating to their level of standard," explained Watson.

The International Communications Accreditation status was awarded through the Commission on Accreditation with an established set of professional standards and consistently achieve excellence in their policies, procedures, and practices.

"It's huge for us, it helps in our recruiting efforts getting the best candidates so we can get the best officers on the street the best dispatchers to take their call because you never know when you are going to need someone to step up and take of you when you need to be taken care of the most," said Watson.

Watson says earning the accreditation was a team effort, one that makes employees at the dispatch center proud and should give callers even more peace of mind they'll be well taken care of in an emergency.

"I think for the community means everything that they encounter with our agencies is going to be standardized," says Watson.

Police Chief Larry Hall says he his "extremely proud."

"These awards reflect of the dedication to excellence exhibited on a daily basis by the men and women of this organization," said Chief Hall.

They Buckeye Police Department earned CALEA accreditation in law enforcement in 2016. This was the first time the Communications Center went through and received accreditation.

