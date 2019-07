BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Buckeye Police Department said late Tuesday afternoon that two people were rescued after they were found in a car that was stuck in rugged terrain.

According to a statement released by Donna Rossi, police were doing follow-up work on an investigation in the area of 207th Lane and Tiger Mountain Drive, located in the Victory area of Verrado, when they found a car stuck in a wash-type area. The two people inside the car were described by Buckeye Police officials as "elderly", but officials did not release the two people's exact age, or any other information on who they are.

Buckeye Fire, with the help of a number of other fire agencies, used ATVs to get to the rescue site, and one of the two who were stuck in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.