BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Buckeye Police officials provided an update Monday on a motorcycle crash over the weekend that killed one person.

According to earlier reports, police and fire units responded to the crash in the area of Miller Road and the I-10 at around 7:03 a.m. on Sunday. The crash involved two people on motorcycles who were on a Sunday ride with a group of friends. One of the two was pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Monday, Buckeye Police identified the person who died as 19-year-old Edgar Miguel Acevedo, a man from Illinois who was living in Phoenix. The other person was alert and talking following the accident, and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.