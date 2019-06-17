< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Buckeye Police: Woman's dog found decapitated, man arrested for animal cruelty

Posted Jun 17 2019 12:59PM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 01:09PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buckeye Police arrested Jose Vega Meza, 21, for animal cruelty after a woman found her dead, headless dog in a box." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Buckeye Police arrested Jose Vega Meza, 21, for animal cruelty after a woman found her dead, headless dog in a box.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413157416-413157455" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buckeye Police arrested Jose Vega Meza, 21, for animal cruelty after a woman found her dead, headless dog in a box." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Buckeye Police arrested Jose Vega Meza, 21, for animal cruelty after a woman found her dead, headless dog in a box.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:59PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:09PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413157416" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413157416' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/msco-dog-with-broken-legs-rescued-after-being-thrown-from-car-near-salt-river"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>MCSO: Dog rescued after being thrown from car</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/woman-arrested-for-pushing-elderly-golden-retriever-into-lake-to-drown"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Woman arrested for pushing dog into lake to drown</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/nearly-30-chihuahua-dogs-found-by-maricopa-county-constables-serving-eviction-notice"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/KSAZ%20Abandoned%20Chihuahuas%20061319_1560472075308.jpg_7395361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Chihuahua dogs found by Maricopa County constables</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> — Buckeye Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after a woman's dog was found decapitated in a box. </p> <p>Police said a woman was moving out of a home off Baseline Rd. when she lost track of her dog. The woman and her friends said they saw Jose Vega Meza, 21, try to load a small box onto the truck without being seen. Meza lived in the house that woman was moving out of. </p> <p>The woman told police she confronted Meza about the box, but he just smiled. When she opened the box, she found her dead, mutilated, headless dog inside. </p> <p>According to police, the woman did not report the incident until the next day. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/ex-arizona-lawmaker-sentenced-in-fatal-alaska-shooting" title="Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting" data-articleId="413156048" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/22/vlcsnap-2018-04-22-12h19m28s176_1524424786580_5385525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/22/vlcsnap-2018-04-22-12h19m28s176_1524424786580_5385525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/22/vlcsnap-2018-04-22-12h19m28s176_1524424786580_5385525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/22/vlcsnap-2018-04-22-12h19m28s176_1524424786580_5385525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/22/vlcsnap-2018-04-22-12h19m28s176_1524424786580_5385525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(From the FOX 10 Archive)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:54PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:58PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- A former Arizona lawmaker convicted in the shooting death of a man at a remote cabin site in Alaska is 2016 has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, with 20 years suspended.</p><p>Mark Desimone showed little expression as he was sentenced Monday.</p><p>He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the death of Duilio Antonio "Tony" Rosales during a hunting and fishing trip.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/asu-ranks-in-the-top-10-worldwide-for-number-of-patents" title="ASU ranks in the top 10 worldwide for number of patents earned" data-articleId="413142496" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/29/ASUlogo_1480420714192_2335936_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/29/ASUlogo_1480420714192_2335936_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/29/ASUlogo_1480420714192_2335936_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/29/ASUlogo_1480420714192_2335936_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/29/ASUlogo_1480420714192_2335936_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ASU ranks in the top 10 worldwide for number of patents earned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:37AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:55PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Arizona State University ranked globally for another consecutive year in holding patents. This year the University beat out big-name institutions for a top 10 spot.</p><p>Ranking top 10 in global patents, ASU jumped from 10th place in 2017 to the 10th spot awarded in 2018 overall among universities worldwide.</p><p>"It's pretty impressive that we've cracked that ceiling, institutions that we're competing with, Boston area, California and others like Wisconsin, Florida, they've been up there for many years," said Stephen Johnson, ASU biology professor. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/utah-man-arrested-in-fatal-lake-powell-boating-accident-1" title="Utah man arrested in fatal Lake Powell boating accident" data-articleId="413155182" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20triston%20brady%20harrison%20061719_1560800957522.jpg_7409465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20triston%20brady%20harrison%20061719_1560800957522.jpg_7409465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20triston%20brady%20harrison%20061719_1560800957522.jpg_7409465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20triston%20brady%20harrison%20061719_1560800957522.jpg_7409465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20triston%20brady%20harrison%20061719_1560800957522.jpg_7409465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Triston Brady Harrison&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah man arrested in fatal Lake Powell boating accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:51PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A 21-year-old Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk when a boat he was driving smashed into a rock at Lake Powell, causing a woman to be thrown from the boat and die.</p><p>A probable cause statement says Triston Brady Harrison was arrested Friday after the fatal accident when he showed multiple signs of being intoxicated.</p><p>The victim wasn't identified in court documents.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/human-torso-reportedly-found-in-man-s-car-after-chase-authorities-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorrae Debrice Johnson, 29, is pictured in a booking photo. (Photo credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office)" title="Dorrae Johnson 16x9_1560799292258.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Human torso reportedly found in man's car after chase, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-near-superior-now-has-tripled-in-size"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woodbury wildfire" title="KSAZ woodbury fire 061719_1560799945078.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-demands-changes-after-viral-incident-with-phoenix-police-calls-apologies-a-sham"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20family%20sues%20ppd_1560796903708.jpg_7408884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ family sues ppd_1560796903708.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands changes after viral incident with Phoenix police, calls apologies a sham</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/bill-cosbys-fathers-day-social-media-post-sparks-outrage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/bill%202_1560798679172.png_7409305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial. 