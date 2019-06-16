< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412981811" class="mod-wrapper Business converts home movies and photos to digital files addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/business-converts-home-movies-and-photos-to-digital-files" addthis:title="Business converts home movies and photos to digital files"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412981811.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412981811");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412981811_412982131_196920"></div> <script>$(function(){var Jun 16 2019 01:56PM MST 16 2019 01:56PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412981811_412982131_196920",video:"575098",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Valley%2520business%2520converts%2520home%2520movies%2520and%2520photos%2520to%2520digital%2520files",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_photos__575098_1800.mp4?Expires=1655326571&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ElMMvDocf-eFo5Nm___VNFJ1yJ0",eventLabel:"Valley%20business%20converts%20home%20movies%20and%20photos%20to%20digital%20files-412982131",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fbusiness-converts-home-movies-and-photos-to-digital-files"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 16 2019 01:51PM MST
Video Posted Jun 16 2019 01:56PM MST
Updated Jun 16 2019 02:05PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412981811-412982111" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412981811" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz (FOX 10)</strong> — A business in Scottsdale can convert your old home videos and paper photos into digital files. </p> <p>What was once old can be new again. </p> <p>"Just by tapping you can watch this was shot in '60s and now it's streaming live to your iPhone wherever you are," Mark Rukavina, the founder of iMemories.</p> <p>Back in the 60s, well before smartphones and digital cameras, big events and special occasions were captured on camera and printed as pictures or slides and even shot as home movies, memories that have probably been buried since. </p> <p>"They're traditionally collecting dust and somehow rotting away in basements and attics and storage closets and garages and there's precious material on all this content that we digitize which means we preserve it," said Rukavina. </p> <p><a href="https://www.imemories.com/" target="_blank">iMemories</a> in Scottsdale has thousands of VCR and video decks that have been modified to modernize your memories. </p> <p>"I remember watching those tick tick tick you know those home movie film reels and how it felt to watch my own childhood," said Rukavina. "I came up with the concept of let's put this on modern devices because no one was doing it."</p> <p>Once the old images are converted, they're stored and made accessible through any device. It is usually a two to three-week turnaround. </p> <p>"Most people are sharing to the people they love you just click a link," says Rukavina. </p> <p>iMemories is the largest provider of this service. More Arizona News Stories src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gilbert_dog_mothers_abandoned_kittens_af_0_7403719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gilbert_dog_mothers_abandoned_kittens_af_0_7403719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gilbert_dog_mothers_abandoned_kittens_af_0_7403719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gilbert_dog_mothers_abandoned_kittens_af_0_7403719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Gilbert_dog_mothers_abandoned_kittens_af_0_7403719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gilbert dog mothers abandoned kittens after giving birth to stillborn puppies" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gilbert dog mothers abandoned kittens after giving birth to stillborn puppies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 11:52AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A grieving dog who lost her puppies finds happiness again by taking in and mothering abandoned kittens.</p><p>Emily Barton, the owner of Sweetz Brew in Gilbert, shared on Instagram about how her Frenchie, Darla, sadly gave birth to stillborn puppies. </p><p>Barton said Darla went into labor last week only to birth two stillborn puppies and then have a third surgically removed. This caused Darla to become visibly depressed, which Baton says was heartbreaking to watch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fd-elderly-couple-firefighter-hospitalized-after-car-left-running-leaked-carbon-monoxide" title="FD: Elderly couple, firefighter hospitalized after car left running leaked carbon monoxide" data-articleId="412961179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20hazmat%20incident%2006119_1560705778304.jpg_7403468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20hazmat%20incident%2006119_1560705778304.jpg_7403468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20hazmat%20incident%2006119_1560705778304.jpg_7403468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20hazmat%20incident%2006119_1560705778304.jpg_7403468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20hazmat%20incident%2006119_1560705778304.jpg_7403468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: Elderly couple, firefighter hospitalized after car left running leaked carbon monoxide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:12AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:37AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - An elderly couple and one firefighter were hospitalized after carbon monoxide leaked into a home from a running vehicle. </p><p>Phoenix Fire says a unit from Scottsdale Fire responded to a home near 64th Street and Thunderbird for reports of an elderly female experiencing head pain, shaking, and nausea. The crew found both her and her husband were experiencing the same symptoms.</p><p>Fire officials say one of the firefighters began experiencing similar symptoms shortly after arriving, and then a hazardous material response was initiated. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-teen-raises-money-for-local-animal-shelters" title="Valley teen created business to raise money for local animal shelter" data-articleId="412956563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_teen_raises_money_to_help_local_a_0_7403438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_teen_raises_money_to_help_local_a_0_7403438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_teen_raises_money_to_help_local_a_0_7403438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_teen_raises_money_to_help_local_a_0_7403438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_teen_raises_money_to_help_local_a_0_7403438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Valley teen raises money to help local animal shelters" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley teen created business to raise money for local animal shelter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:05AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:21AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In this week's Community Cares, a Valley teen is going above and beyond running a business, not for profit but so that she can make money for shelter pets. </p><p>"I have two dogs one rescue and then I have bunnies and hamsters and a tortoise," said Lola Johnson.</p><p>Lola Johnson loves animals so much that she has made it her life's work, and she's only 15. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var Featured Videos class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/business-converts-home-movies-and-photos-to-digital-files"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_7403933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Valley_business_converts_home_movies_and_0_20190616205613"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Business converts home movies and photos to digital files</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/gilbert-dog-mothers-abandoned-kittens-after-giving-birth-to-stillborn-puppies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20dog%20mothers%20kittens_1560713172164.jpg_7403825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Emily Barton." title="KSAZ dog mothers kittens_1560713172164.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gilbert dog mothers abandoned kittens after giving birth to stillborn puppies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/633-divers-at-florida-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Jack Fishman and @jackfish44/ Instagram" title="JACK FISHMAN jackfish44 instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-teen-raises-money-for-local-animal-shelters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ teen helps animals 061619_1560702004198.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley teen created business to raise money for local animal shelter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" 