California man arrested, accused of kidnapping woman

Photo: Henderson Police Department Photo: Henderson Police Department

A California man who allegedly kidnapped a 55-year-old woman has been arrested, according to authorities in California's Santa Barbara County.

According to a statement by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office that was e-mailed to the FOX 10 Phoenix newsroom by FBI officials, Joseph Hetzel, 52, was taken into custody just before 6:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Hetzel, who is reportedly from Lompoc, is accused of kidnapping Virginia Paris. Paris, 55, was kidnapped from Solvang, Calif. last Friday. Paris reportedly filed a restraining order against Hetzel, who is her ex-boyfriend. On Sunday, Paris and Hetzel were spotted at a Starbucks in Goodyear, and the two were then spotted at a motel in Valle, a town approximately 30 miles north of Williams.

According to the statement, Hetzel is being booked at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada, on charges of alleged carjacking and alleged kidnapping. Bail has reportedly been set at $1 million.