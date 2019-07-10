< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Canine cancer vaccine trial at ASU could possibly save millions of dogs 10 2019 04:05PM By Danielle Miller, FOX 10
Posted Jul 10 2019 02:07PM MST
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 04:05PM MST
Updated Jul 10 2019 04:08PM MST (FOX 10) </strong>-- Arizona State University is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save the lives of millions of dogs. This is all being done thanks to a $6.4 million donation from the Open Philanthropy Project.</p> <p>The vaccine is being designed to prevent any type of cancer in dogs. </p> <p>"So far, it looks safe. That's all we can say so far. We've enrolled about 100 dogs or so into it," said <a href="https://biodesign.asu.edu/stephen-johnston" target="_blank"><strong>Stephen Johnston</strong></a>, director of the Biodesign Center for Innovations in Medicine.</p> <p>Johnston is working with three other universities: Colorado State University, University of Wisconsin and the University of California-Davis to vaccinate dogs against cancer. At these clinical centers, dogs are being given the vaccine and monitored.</p> <p>"The dog gets an examination to make sure it doesn't have any pre-existing cancer and then if it passes the examination then we give it a vaccine and then every six months we bring the dog back in, and then we examine it for any signs of cancer," explained Johnston.</p> <p>It will take up to two years to see if the vaccine will actually prevent cancer. 