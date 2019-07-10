TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.

According to a tweet made to the organization's unverified Twitter page Wednesday morning, officials have been able to get in contact with Nick D'Amelio Jr.'s family, and are working with them to return the Purple Heart medal.

The medal, according to a tweet made by Goodwill officials on Monday, was donated in mid-June to a Goodwill location on Houghton and Golf Links Road, which is located on the eastern part of Tucson.