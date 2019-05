CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Casa Grande Police officials said an investigation is underway after an 18-year-old who was arrested and accused of shoplifting was found dead in a detention cell over the weekend.

According to a statement released Monday, officers were called out to the central Arizona city's only Walmart store on Saturday for reports of a shoplifting incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested after store security identified him using a receipt found in the parking lot to return an item for cash. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Casa Grande Police's headquarters, interviewed, and placed in a detention cell for transport to Pinal County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Police officials said When officers entered the detention cell, they found the man unresponsive. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was later declared dead by EMT crews who arrived at the scene. The cause of the man's death is unknown at this time, and that the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.