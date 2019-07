TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 24-year-old man was caught smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. by taping them to his body.

According to a statement released Friday, the suspect was driving into the U.S. when he was referred for additional inspection. Officers then found about eight pounds of fentanyl taped around the man's torso and calves.

The drugs, according to officials, have an estimated street value of $107,000. The drugs and the suspect's car were seized. Officials did not identify the suspect Friday.