The Forest Service says people can expect to see smoke in the area for the next few days.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a Code Red for the Pine Flats area as a precaution. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but residents should be prepared if that happens.
For more information on the Cellar Fire and closures in the area, click here.
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:45AM MST
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:43AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide near 24th Street and Baseline.
Police launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead near a gas station in the area Wednesday morning.
No suspects are outstanding at this time.
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:40PM MST
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:41AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- DPS officials announced overnight that an AMBER Alert issued on Tuesday for two children who were taken from a residence in Pinal County has been canceled, as the two children have been found in Louisiana.
Louisiana State Police say they located the vehicle just after 1:00 a.m. CST Wednesday traveling eastbound in Bienville Parish. Officers took Jerry Kirkley and Melissa Gladden into custody, and the children were recovered safely.
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:24AM MST
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:34AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say one vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
The area is closed while officers investigate. 91st. Avenue from Indian School Road to Columbus Avenue is closed. Avoid the area and use an alternate route.