Photo courtesy of Rob Lippert Photo courtesy of Rob Lippert

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Cellar Fire caused by lightning is burning in the Prescott National Forest with no containment.

A type one incident management team is taking over battling the fast-moving Cellar Fire in the Prescott National Forest, which has burned more than 1,000 acres with no containment. The fire is said to have started due to a lightning strike.

The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott. Air tankers, a helicopter, and several Hot Shot crews are working to fight the flames, but the hot, dry, and windy conditions aren't helping.

The Forest Service says people can expect to see smoke in the area for the next few days.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a Code Red for the Pine Flats area as a precaution. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but residents should be prepared if that happens.

For more information on the Cellar Fire and closures in the area, click here.