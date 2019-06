CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Free or reduced school lunch programs for students typically end with the school year, but this summer, Chandler and Mesa public schools are offering a free summer meal program for students.

Starting this week anyone under 18-years-old can eat breakfast and/or lunch for free. Parents and adults can also eat for a low cost at some locations.

The Chandler Unified School district is not requiring any registration or proof of residency.

Summer meals will be available starting June 3 at several locations throughout both districts. There will even be a pool meal service via food truck available at Arrowhead and Folley Pools.

List of locations, dates, and menus in Chandler.

List of locations and dates in Mesa.