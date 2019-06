CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A husband and wife are accused of purchasing stolen baby formula from "boosters," shipping the items from their Chandler home to El Cajon, California and selling them for profit.

Police say 46-year-old Rafid Khosi and 43-year-old Manal Sulaiman recruited just over a dozen regular boosters from OfferUp who supplied them with about 2,000 cans a month of Enfamil and Similac brands of baby formula. The boosters shoplifted the goods from Albertsons, Bashas', Fry's, Safeway, Target and Walmart stores.

The Chandler Police Department's investigation took place from September 2018 to May 2019.

"One booster alone, 31-year-old Jesus Tirado Lara, sold over $46,000 worth of product to Khoshi and Sulaiman. Lara was arrested for his alleged role in this crime spree in December of 2018," stated CPD Detective Seth Tyler.

During an undercover operation, investigators say they made 12 separate transactions with Khosi. The last sale included an entire pallet of formula valued at over $15,000.

"In all, detectives conclude Khoshi and Sulaiman shipped over 25,000 cans of baby formula to California. Using conservative numbers, this equates to around $425,000 in value," said Tyler.

Khosi and Sulaiman were booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with trafficking stolen property, theft, conspiracy, fraudulent schemes, participating in a criminal syndicate and illegal control of an enterprise.

"Along with Khoshi, Sulaiman, and Lara, detectives made 13 additional arrests during this investigation. These arrests were made up of the majority of the boosters who supplied Khoshi and Sulaiman with product," added Tyler.