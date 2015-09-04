< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-identifies-man-who-was-shot-dead-during-family-fight" data-title="Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-identifies-man-who-was-shot-dead-during-family-fight" addthis:title="Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417647850.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417647850");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417647850-415604906"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417647850-415604906" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:03PM MST (FOX 10) --</strong> Chandler Police officials have identified a 63-year-old man who died following a family fight that ended in a shooting.</p> <p>According to a statement, the victim, identified as Charles Vallow of Texas, was declared dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Police were called to the 5500 block of S. Four Peaks Place, located near the intersection of Gilbert and Riggs Roads, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.</p> <p>Investigators, according to police, learned that Vallow's estranged wife lives at the incident scene with her son and daughter. Vallow was at the home to pick up his son and later engaged in an argument with his wife. Vallow's brother-in-law, who was also in the home, intervened on his sister's behalf due to fears the argument would escalate into a physical altercation between Vallow and the estranged wife. Vallow and the brother-in-law were later involved in a physical fight.</p> <p>At one point during the fight between Vallow and the brother-in-law, Chandler Police officials said Vallow struck his brother-in-law in the head with a baseball bat, and Vallow was shot by the brother-in-law soon after. The brother-in-law called 911 afterwards and performed CPR on Vallow until emergency crews arrived at the scene.</p> <p>Vallow's estranged wife and the brother-in-law, according to Chandler Police officials, were taken in for questioning, and have both been released since with no arrests. No charges have been filed. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/ycso-toddlers-hospitalized-after-testing-positive-for-thc-father-arrested" title="YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested" data-articleId="417622965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. Police say the children got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. Police say the girls got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies. </p><p>According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Francis Mendoza-Keel said he smoked two marijuana cigarettes before going to bed and wasn't sure if he put away the rest of his marijuana before he fell asleep. When his wife returned home, the 3-year-old was staggering, collapsed and became unconscious. He believes the girl got into his 50-milligram sour rainbow belts.</p><p>"He stated that he takes one of them, and they make him feel like he's been tranquilized, or they have a tranquilizing effect. It needs to be noted that he's 6 feet tall and 250 pounds and this 35-month-old daughter of his ate four he believes of these same gummies, and she's only maybe 30 pounds," said YCSO's Chris Wilson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/volunteers-organizations-helping-those-in-need-in-the-valley-to-beat-the-heat" title="Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat" data-articleId="417615316" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teens_in_the_Valley_for_church_youth_con_0_7516260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teens_in_the_Valley_for_church_youth_con_0_7516260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teens_in_the_Valley_for_church_youth_con_0_7516260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teens_in_the_Valley_for_church_youth_con_0_7516260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teens_in_the_Valley_for_church_youth_con_0_7516260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days. It's tough enough for people who live here, but thousands of teens are in town, getting their own first-hand experience. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bailey Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days.</p><p>According to a tweet made by officials with National Weather Service's Phoenix office on Thursday, temperatures reached 114°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. On Thursday morning, the low temperature at Sky Harbor was 90°F.</p><p>The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor is now up to 114°! #azwx</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/humane-society-hound-dog-stabbed-by-owner" title="Humane Society: Hound dog stabbed by owner" data-articleId="417638564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Humane Society: Hound dog stabbed by owner</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:07PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Humane Society said Thursday that a hound dog is being treated at its trauma hospital after it was stabbed by its owner.</p><p>According to a statement released by Bretta Nelson Thursday afternoon, a technician with the group was sent to the area of 35th and Southern Avenues on Tuesday, where Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene of a hound dog that was found with multiple stab wounds. According to the technician, the three-year-old Redbone Hound's neck and chest were "soaked in blood".</p><p>The dog, according to AHS officials, was taken to an overnight clinic that helped stabilize him before he was taken to AHS' trauma hospital on July 10. Chest and abdominal x-rays show the dog had three lacerations that measured 1.5 cm (~0.59 inch) deep, and one of the lacerations is suspected to have torn the dog's trachea, but that injury should heal on its own over time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/ycso-toddlers-hospitalized-after-testing-positive-for-thc-father-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Francis%20Mendoza-Keel%20071119_1562890464991.jpg_7516449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Francis Mendoza-Keel 071119"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/volunteers-organizations-helping-those-in-need-in-the-valley-to-beat-the-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Heat and Sun 060617"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/intense-video-shows-coast-guard-leap-onto-narco-submarine-carrying-cocaine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_20190711213038-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Intense video shows Coast Guard leap onto 'narco submarine' carrying cocaine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/boy-suffering-from-genetic-disorder-asks-people-to-bless-police-officers-with-cards-on-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/66368592_2412819645442303_8719938119564001280_n%20THUMB_1562864466489.jpg_7515325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Bourassa, 15, is a selfless Pennsylvania boy who suffers from Krabbes disease is asking for people to “bless” police officers with cards for his birthday on Saturday. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-identifies-man-who-was-shot-dead-during-family-fight" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/volunteers-organizations-helping-those-in-need-in-the-valley-to-beat-the-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/humane-society-hound-dog-stabbed-by-owner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Dog%20Stabbed%20Recovering%20071119_1562886345058.jpg_7516190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Arizona&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Humane Society: Hound dog stabbed by owner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/gov-ducey-welcomes-nike-to-arizona-despite-prior-criticism-over-shoe-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/07/Doug%20Ducey_1491564522916_3126849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/07/Doug%20Ducey_1491564522916_3126849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/07/Doug%20Ducey_1491564522916_3126849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/07/Doug%20Ducey_1491564522916_3126849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/07/Doug%20Ducey_1491564522916_3126849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona&#x20;Governor&#x20;Doug&#x20;Ducey&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;--&#x20;file&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/intense-video-shows-coast-guard-leap-onto-narco-submarine-carrying-cocaine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/11/U_S__Coast_Guard_stops_narco_submarine_0_7515916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Intense video shows Coast Guard leap onto 'narco submarine' carrying cocaine</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 