CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Chandler Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Price Rd. and Chandler Blvd. around 5:00 a.m. after a woman called saying someone had been shot. They found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say they are currently questioning the alleged shooter and continuing to investigate.

Stay here for updates.