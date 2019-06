CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Chandler Police Department is investing a homicide that left a 26-year-old man dead.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday at a residence near Chandler Blvd. and McClintock Dr.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired at the residence with people running from the home. They learned there was a party when an argument broke out.

Officers responded to find a 26-year-old man in the backyard with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Investigators are speaking with the suspect who turned himself in.

