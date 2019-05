CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say a patrol officer has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in Chandler.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue.

After the crash, police say the officer was conscious and was able to communicate with the dispatch center through his car radio.

The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.